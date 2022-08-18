FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He was in his 50’s, went by the name of ‘Booger’ and got his drugs from a Latin King gang member. That’s all a criminal informant had to go on when helping Fort Wayne Police set up a sting to arrest a man now accused of dealing methamphetamine with a 2-year-old in his house, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO