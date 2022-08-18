A third-party logistics firm headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennesse has announced plans to expand into Wilmington. Steam Logistics aims to be operating in Wilmington by early September, according to company spokesperson Malcolm Harris. The firm is still finalizing the location for its new office space, which it plans to open with five to 10 employees, growing to 50 in the first few years, Harris said.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO