WilmingtonBiz
3PL Firm Announces Expansion To Wilmington
A third-party logistics firm headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennesse has announced plans to expand into Wilmington. Steam Logistics aims to be operating in Wilmington by early September, according to company spokesperson Malcolm Harris. The firm is still finalizing the location for its new office space, which it plans to open with five to 10 employees, growing to 50 in the first few years, Harris said.
WilmingtonBiz
Partners Form For Driftwood Supportive Housing, Renovations To Start
Efforts continue to reopen a supportive housing complex in Wilmington. Cape Fear Collective (CFC) and the Good Shepherd Center have partnered with Norco Management Holding Inc. to manage Driftwood, a housing complex for the local homeless population, according to a press release Monday. Renovations at the 15-unit apartment at 3820...
WilmingtonBiz
Adams Elected CFPUA Board Chair
At its regular meeting Aug. 10, the CFPUA Board elected Jennifer Adams as its chairwoman, according to a news release. Adams, who previously served as board treasurer, has served on Cape Fear Public Utility Authority's board since she was appointed by New Hanover County in 2016. Adams is environmental leader...
