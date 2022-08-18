ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

The girlfriend of Late Oregon football player Spencer Webb announces she is pregnant

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN reported in July that the Lane County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon said Oregon football player Spencer Webb died in a recreational accident. “According to the sheriff’s office, Webb fell and struck his head just a short distance from Triangle Lake, a location popular for cliff jumping and natural rock waterslides that is near Eugene, Oregon,” Bonagura wrote.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Football
Local
Connecticut Sports
Fairfield, CT
Football
Fairfield, CT
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

J.K. Dobbins Injury Update: Will he be ready to play week 1?

Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on J.K. Dobbins and he shares his thoughts on his availability for the beginning of the season. Dobbins was activated from the physically unable to perform list last week, and speaking after the team’s final open training camp practice, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh discussed some of the running back’s progress and how the team is going about ramping him up.
BALTIMORE, MD
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Pittman’s Pocket: Top Canadian High School football prospects HBCU schools should target

Last year, I vouched for HBCU football programs to broaden their recruiting landscape, by searching for prospects in Canada. Many laughed but, it has been a very innovative way for HBCUs to spread their landscape in recruiting, and can help schools land some amazing prospects. Canadian high school football prospects are not highly recruited in the states, and it helps the HBCUs broaden recruiting in Canada 🇨🇦. I am going to highlight my top 5 Canadian High School football prospects that should be targeted by HBCU schools.
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Barry Sanders
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Four Players To Avoid in Round 1 of Fantasy Football

The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, bestball, and betting fans!. This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market, and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Top NAIA Football Matchups: Breaking Down NAIA’s Top Matchups for Week 0

Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with my top NAIA matchups from week 0. Grand View University at Central Methodist University. This is the only ranked matchup in the NAIA on the week 0 schedule and it should be a good one. Defensively for Grand View, they have senior defensive back Felix King who had 2021 28 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 3 PBUs. For the Viking’s offense, they have senior wide receiver Gerald Sama who had 729 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns in 2021. For the Central Methodist Eagles defense, the name to watch is senior defensive back Mujahid Camel who had 50 tackles, 5 sacks, and 5 PBUs in the 2021 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Michael Gallup Injury Update: When will he be returning for the Cowboys?

Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on Michael Gallup’s recovery from a late-season ACL tear. Gallup got surgery on his knee in early February and has been rehabbing and doing everything he can to get back ever since. ACL surgery and recovery can take up to 10 months, but every athlete is different.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Sacred Heart University#Pet Peeve#American Football
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Luke Ford, TE, Illinois

Honors/Captainship: 2022 John Mackey Award Watch List. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS SR and 1 Yr fulltime starter at TE in the zone heavy blocking scheme of ILUN where he lines up predominantly inline as a YTE. Transferred from GAUN prior to the 2019 season. He has very good height with elite weight and adequate speed with a lean build. He is a solid athlete showing solid explosiveness, acceleration and lateral quickness and agility, ordinary COD and balance with solid top end play speed. When zone blocking, he fires out low and uses his solid lateral quickness and agility to get his hat across the face of the 5T/7T and SAM with adequate AA. He exhibits good UOH to deliver a well-timed punch to the frame of his man and generates movement at the POA with his above average play strength, foot drive and leverage. He maintains his block long enough for the RB to get past him. When blocking at the 2nd level, he uses his solid play speed to get to the LB. Shows good play strength and physical toughness as he overpowers LB with subpar size and before finishing the block to the ground. In pass pro, he sets up quickly playing with a good, wide base and solid knee bend while keeping his feet moving. He uses his good UOH to win battles with his hands inside against SAM with adequate explosiveness and length while mirroring his man giving the QB time to pass. In the passing game, he exhibits very good football intelligence finding the soft spot in zone coverage. He shows good hands as he makes the catch with his hands on passes thrown on target. Solid mental toughness enables him to improve his ability in the run and passing game while in the red zone. Struggles against EDGE with very good burst due to lack of quality AA in the run game. Lack of quality play speed prevents him from separating against SS and LB with good COD and play speed in man coverage. Subpar on 50/50 balls against SS with very good length and good ball skills due to him struggling to consistently box out his man to put himself in good position to make the catch.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Top 6 NFL Football video games of all time

Football is one of the most popular sports with billions of fans across the globe. Being one of the most admired sports, Football cannot be reduced to mere sports anymore; it is an emotion. People tend to cry when their favorite team loses or when their favorite player misses a penalty and they also feel ecstatic when the team they support scores a goal. It is a game that can bring people of various classes, gender, and age group together.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jayson Ademilola, DL, Notre Dame

Honors/Captainship2022 Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Redshirt senior. Four-year starter who aligns primarily at DE. Started in all 13 games last season. Based on the film views, has a thick upper/lower body strength with the frame to get bigger in an NFL weight program. Undersized but strong run defender and good pass rusher who needs to develop some pass rush tools but has the potential to play at the next level and shows he is around the ball. Against the run, exhibits strength in anchoring and isn’t easily moved. Showed ability to maintain gap integrity, especially against FSU. Plays with leverage and good bend, keeps his feet in the ground, and has good strike timing with hand use. Good at penetrating opposing OLs and making open-field tackles. Good pursuit versus the run game and exhibits great instincts, can read and react on the move and plays well in space. Gets shuffled/bounced around a lot in a crowd/short yardage scenarios and isn’t a strong lateral mover but still works to the whistle. As a pass rusher, has a strong ability to collapse the pocket and free up other edge rushers even if he doesn’t reach the QB in time. Very good when used on twists and stunts where he can come through the middle gaps, taking good angles to the QB. Needs to develop some extra tools in his pass rush arsenal; occasionally flashes a spin move but mostly bull rushes with no second or third move. First step quickness can be inconsistent, especially late in the game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy