Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
The girlfriend of Late Oregon football player Spencer Webb announces she is pregnant
Kyle Bonagura of ESPN reported in July that the Lane County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon said Oregon football player Spencer Webb died in a recreational accident. “According to the sheriff’s office, Webb fell and struck his head just a short distance from Triangle Lake, a location popular for cliff jumping and natural rock waterslides that is near Eugene, Oregon,” Bonagura wrote.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL announcer Aqib Talib is going to step away from announcing after his brother murdered a youth football coach
Yaqub Talib, the older brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, is facing a murder charge after the shooting and killing of a youth football coach in Texas. New videos and details have been released about Aqib’s possible involvement in the situation and the duo’s troubled past when it comes to previous youth football games.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Vikings trade for Raiders quarterback | Vikings must not be sold on Kellen Mond
Kellen Mond has struggled in the pre-season and the Minnesota Vikings are making a move to ensure they have a solid back-up. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media insiders, the Vikings are sending a conditional seventh round pick in 2024 to the Las Vegas Raiders for Nick Mullens. Under...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Indiana State football player Caleb VanHooser was one of three people killed in a car accident
Earlier today, we reported that three Indiana State students were killed in a car accident and five were in the car. We also learned that several football players were in the car during the accident. Well, we have learned that four football players were in the car and one student.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nfldraftdiamonds.com
J.K. Dobbins Injury Update: Will he be ready to play week 1?
Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on J.K. Dobbins and he shares his thoughts on his availability for the beginning of the season. Dobbins was activated from the physically unable to perform list last week, and speaking after the team’s final open training camp practice, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh discussed some of the running back’s progress and how the team is going about ramping him up.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: Top Canadian High School football prospects HBCU schools should target
Last year, I vouched for HBCU football programs to broaden their recruiting landscape, by searching for prospects in Canada. Many laughed but, it has been a very innovative way for HBCUs to spread their landscape in recruiting, and can help schools land some amazing prospects. Canadian high school football prospects are not highly recruited in the states, and it helps the HBCUs broaden recruiting in Canada 🇨🇦. I am going to highlight my top 5 Canadian High School football prospects that should be targeted by HBCU schools.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Saquon Barkley Injury Update: Will he shine in 2023, or is he still nursing an injury?
Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Saquon Barkley as we inch closer to the 2022 NFL season. Saquon was one of the few Giants’ starters who did not play, despite being healthy. Rest is best for Saquon, who has missed 21 career games due to injury. The fifth-year...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
If the 49ers release QB Jimmy Garoppolo would the Seahawks sign him?
Let’s face it, there is no way in the world, Pete Carroll can be happy with Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Last week, Geno Smith looked horrible, and Drew Lock was out with COVID. Lock was expected to start before getting sick. Many believe that if the 49ers did...
RELATED PEOPLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Four Players To Avoid in Round 1 of Fantasy Football
The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, bestball, and betting fans!. This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market, and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Top NAIA Football Matchups: Breaking Down NAIA’s Top Matchups for Week 0
Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with my top NAIA matchups from week 0. Grand View University at Central Methodist University. This is the only ranked matchup in the NAIA on the week 0 schedule and it should be a good one. Defensively for Grand View, they have senior defensive back Felix King who had 2021 28 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 3 PBUs. For the Viking’s offense, they have senior wide receiver Gerald Sama who had 729 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns in 2021. For the Central Methodist Eagles defense, the name to watch is senior defensive back Mujahid Camel who had 50 tackles, 5 sacks, and 5 PBUs in the 2021 season.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Michael Gallup Injury Update: When will he be returning for the Cowboys?
Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on Michael Gallup’s recovery from a late-season ACL tear. Gallup got surgery on his knee in early February and has been rehabbing and doing everything he can to get back ever since. ACL surgery and recovery can take up to 10 months, but every athlete is different.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Kayvon Thibodeaux Injury Update: Rookie claims his knee is good, will still undergo further testing
As Kayvon Thibodeaux laid on the field in pain, everyone was holding their breath. The first round pick of the New York Giants was chopped down by Thaddeus Moss of the Cincinnati Bengals and he looked to be in pain. Well, on his way walking off the field, the rookie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Luke Ford, TE, Illinois
Honors/Captainship: 2022 John Mackey Award Watch List. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS SR and 1 Yr fulltime starter at TE in the zone heavy blocking scheme of ILUN where he lines up predominantly inline as a YTE. Transferred from GAUN prior to the 2019 season. He has very good height with elite weight and adequate speed with a lean build. He is a solid athlete showing solid explosiveness, acceleration and lateral quickness and agility, ordinary COD and balance with solid top end play speed. When zone blocking, he fires out low and uses his solid lateral quickness and agility to get his hat across the face of the 5T/7T and SAM with adequate AA. He exhibits good UOH to deliver a well-timed punch to the frame of his man and generates movement at the POA with his above average play strength, foot drive and leverage. He maintains his block long enough for the RB to get past him. When blocking at the 2nd level, he uses his solid play speed to get to the LB. Shows good play strength and physical toughness as he overpowers LB with subpar size and before finishing the block to the ground. In pass pro, he sets up quickly playing with a good, wide base and solid knee bend while keeping his feet moving. He uses his good UOH to win battles with his hands inside against SAM with adequate explosiveness and length while mirroring his man giving the QB time to pass. In the passing game, he exhibits very good football intelligence finding the soft spot in zone coverage. He shows good hands as he makes the catch with his hands on passes thrown on target. Solid mental toughness enables him to improve his ability in the run and passing game while in the red zone. Struggles against EDGE with very good burst due to lack of quality AA in the run game. Lack of quality play speed prevents him from separating against SS and LB with good COD and play speed in man coverage. Subpar on 50/50 balls against SS with very good length and good ball skills due to him struggling to consistently box out his man to put himself in good position to make the catch.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ravens reportedly offered Lamar Jackson a contract worth more than Kyler Murray’s deal and he turned it down
Lamar Jackson represents himself, he has no NFLPA certified agent, and he wants a new contract. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Lamar has already turned down a deal that would have paid him more than the former first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft Kyler Murray. Jay...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Deshaun Watson’s accuser’s attorney is now representing another victim in a case against an NFL player
The NFL has not seen enough of attorney Tony Buzbee!. According to a new report, Tony Buzbee the attorney for Deshaun Watson’s victims is now coming after the NFL again. This has nothing to do with Deshaun Watson, but rather Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Tony Buzbee, who represented...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Top 6 NFL Football video games of all time
Football is one of the most popular sports with billions of fans across the globe. Being one of the most admired sports, Football cannot be reduced to mere sports anymore; it is an emotion. People tend to cry when their favorite team loses or when their favorite player misses a penalty and they also feel ecstatic when the team they support scores a goal. It is a game that can bring people of various classes, gender, and age group together.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jayson Ademilola, DL, Notre Dame
Honors/Captainship2022 Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Redshirt senior. Four-year starter who aligns primarily at DE. Started in all 13 games last season. Based on the film views, has a thick upper/lower body strength with the frame to get bigger in an NFL weight program. Undersized but strong run defender and good pass rusher who needs to develop some pass rush tools but has the potential to play at the next level and shows he is around the ball. Against the run, exhibits strength in anchoring and isn’t easily moved. Showed ability to maintain gap integrity, especially against FSU. Plays with leverage and good bend, keeps his feet in the ground, and has good strike timing with hand use. Good at penetrating opposing OLs and making open-field tackles. Good pursuit versus the run game and exhibits great instincts, can read and react on the move and plays well in space. Gets shuffled/bounced around a lot in a crowd/short yardage scenarios and isn’t a strong lateral mover but still works to the whistle. As a pass rusher, has a strong ability to collapse the pocket and free up other edge rushers even if he doesn’t reach the QB in time. Very good when used on twists and stunts where he can come through the middle gaps, taking good angles to the QB. Needs to develop some extra tools in his pass rush arsenal; occasionally flashes a spin move but mostly bull rushes with no second or third move. First step quickness can be inconsistent, especially late in the game.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Draft Diamonds Free Agent Spotlight Interview: Tyler LaBarbera, Defensive Lineman
Hello Justin, from Draft Diamonds here to shine a spotlight on another very deserving free agent player so I hope you all check out this interview with Defensive Lineman Tyler LaBarbera, and make sure you follow him on social media. So I started off asking Tyler where he thinks he...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Baker Mayfield won the starting job for the Carolina Panthers | Baker Mayfield vs. the BROWNS week 1
Baker Mayfield vs. the BROWNS, this is going to be great. The QB disrespected by the Browns will come back to get some payback. The Carolina Panthers have made it official, Baker Mayfield has been named the starting quarterback!. Baker Mayfield has been named the starter at the quarterback position...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers a scary knee injury | Refused a cart and walked off the field (VIDEO)
A cart came on the field to pick up New York Giants’ first-round pick, but he refused. Kayvon Thibodeaux the New York Giants first-round pick walked off the field with a knee injury. This is the play where Kayvon Thibodeaux went down. He was grabbing his right knee after....
Comments / 0