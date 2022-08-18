PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Maton’s pinch-hit single with one out in the bottom of the ninth gave the Philadelphia Phillies a 7-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Matt Vierling homered and J.T. Realmuto had a two-run triple for the Phillies, who have won the first two of their four-game series to help their NL wild-card chances. Philadelphia began play in second place in the wild-card race. “It was a roller-coaster of a game, and it feels good to come out on top,” Maton said. TJ Friedl hit a two-run triple and Donovan Solano had two hits, including an RBI double, for the Reds.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO