The Compulsive Gamblers’ discography is a slim one: a few singles and three albums, the last of which was released in 2003. But that barely scratches the surface of music Gamblers’ Greg Cartwright and Jack Yarber have released in groups and projects that include Reigning Sound, The Oblivians, ’68 Comeback, The Detroit Cobras, Panther Burns and The Deadly Snakes. If that list is impressive, it should be. Shaking the music to an elemental level, their bodies of work take rock and roll, Blues and Soul and distill it to a DIY, lo-fi philosophy that retains the emotional gut punch where it all began.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO