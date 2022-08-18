ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shepherdexpress.com

Compulsive Gamblers at Cactus Club

The Compulsive Gamblers’ discography is a slim one: a few singles and three albums, the last of which was released in 2003. But that barely scratches the surface of music Gamblers’ Greg Cartwright and Jack Yarber have released in groups and projects that include Reigning Sound, The Oblivians, ’68 Comeback, The Detroit Cobras, Panther Burns and The Deadly Snakes. If that list is impressive, it should be. Shaking the music to an elemental level, their bodies of work take rock and roll, Blues and Soul and distill it to a DIY, lo-fi philosophy that retains the emotional gut punch where it all began.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Joe Pera Talks (and Cracks Wise) at the Pabst

“I am 5'1 in real life,” Joe Pera says when asked what differences there may be between the man beloved of his family and friends, the fictionalized iteration of himself seen on his sadly recently-canceled Adult Swim show “Joe Pera Talks with You,” and the stand-up comic scheduled to perform 8 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 24 at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.) as part of his Summer in The Midwest and Rustbelt Tour.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Win Tickets to Lucinda Williams at the Pabst Theater!

Lucinda Williams has traveled a long road since her 1979 debut, Ramblin’ on My Mind, followed by Happy Woman Blues, her first album of originals released forty years ago in 1980. She'll be headed to the Pabst Theater on September 25, and you could be there too thanks to Shepherd Express!
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Mark Lawson, Board President, Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts

I’m honored to be the board president of this 43-year-old community arts organization in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. The Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts presents visual art, diverse music and performance genres and hosts a wide variety of community and educational activities. The original two-story building was built...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Janesville, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Oshkosh, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,291 New Cases, One Death

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,291 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,477 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,147 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,359 cases per day. In 2020, 411 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 655 cases per day.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy