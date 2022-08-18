August 22, 2022 (Seattle, WA) – West Coast industrial real estate developer Slattery Properties has commenced construction on their newest industrial warehouse space at 8551 Commerce Place Drive NE in Lacey, WA. The 87,060 SF facility is the 8th industrial building located in Thurston County developed by the Seattle-based owner. The walls are tilted on the forthcoming for-lease warehouse and manufacturing space, currently known as Commerce Place Industrial, and full completion is anticipated in Q4 of this year.

LACEY, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO