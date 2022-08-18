ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glencrest Group Purchases 188-Unit Apartment Building in Dupont for $52.3MM

A deal recorded on Friday is adding to a significant amount of recent sales activity in the Puget Sound’s multifamily market. Public records show that Clock Tower Village, a 188-unit apartment building in DuPont, sold for $52.3 million, or about $278,000 per unit. The property was purchased by San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Glencrest Group. The seller in the transaction was The Shidler Group, a real estate investment firm based in Honolulu.
Slattery Properties Starts Construction on 87,000 SQFT Industrial Property in Lacey

August 22, 2022 (Seattle, WA) – West Coast industrial real estate developer Slattery Properties has commenced construction on their newest industrial warehouse space at 8551 Commerce Place Drive NE in Lacey, WA. The 87,060 SF facility is the 8th industrial building located in Thurston County developed by the Seattle-based owner. The walls are tilted on the forthcoming for-lease warehouse and manufacturing space, currently known as Commerce Place Industrial, and full completion is anticipated in Q4 of this year.
Magna Hospitality Group Purchases 157-Room SeaTac Hotel for $19.5MM

Recent investments into the Puget Sound region are showing some promise for the region’s hospitality market. In a recent transaction that was recorded on August 18, Magna Hospitality Group purchased the Wingate by Wyndham SeaTac hotel for $19.5 million, or about $124,203 per room. According to public records, the property was sold by Morgan Hill, Calif.-based Corinthian Development.
