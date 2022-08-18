Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Kentucky Man Arrested After Traffic Stop
FULTON COUNTY — A Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop at US 31 near Old US 31, Saturday, Aug. 20. John P. Madden, 46, Evarts, Ky., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor.
wymt.com
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Sheriff’s Department To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says his department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints at various locations that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting injuries. These traffic safety checkpoints are part of the department’s efforts to make roads safer for families to travel. The checkpoints will be held now through September 5th. The checkpoints are coordinated by Lt. Chris Edwards .The locations they will concentrate on will include:
2 crimes in one night: Pulaski deputies trying to catch a thief
Authorities in Pulaski County are asking for the public's help in catching an alleged pharmacy burglar.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested Sunday morning
A Russell Springs man was arrested Sunday morning by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, 33-year-old Cody Dix was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; no motorcycle operators license, no insurance, and no registration plates. Dix was arrested by Deputy Dustin Bunch and...
clayconews.com
Man Wanted on Warrants of Arrest found with Methamphetamine, Taken into Custody at Safety Checkpoint in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Albert Paul Chandler age 59 of Hopkins Cemetery Road, London early Friday morning August 19, 2022 at approximately 2:29 AM. The arrest occurred on KY 229 at the intersection of KY 1189 approximately...
Head-on collision kills man in Madison County
MADISON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A head-on collision between a Dodge pickup truck and a Mustang left one person dead Tuesday morning in Madison County. Kentucky State Police says officers rushed to the crash along KY-627 around 8:15 a.m. Investigators believe a Dodge Ram crossed the center line and collided directly with a Ford Mustang […]
wymt.com
Missing woman found in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area. Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said she was found safe Tuesday afternoon....
q95fm.net
One Man Dead Following Single-Vehicle Crash
Authorities with the Powell County Dispatch confirmed the death of one person following a crash on Saturday morning. The crash is said to have taken place on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash had both lanes of traffic temporarily closed down, but they were opened...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs woman indicted in Wayne County
A Russell Springs woman was indicted by a Wayne County grand jury this week. According to Z93 in Monticello, Chelsey Andrew of Russell Springs was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation. Andrew was one of 26 indicted on charges from the Wayne County...
z93country.com
Man Arrested after theft of a Mower
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Wayne County man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen Scag zero-turn lawn mower worth over $10,000.00. On August 17, 2022, Deputy Jerry Coffey was following up on information he had obtained about possible location of the stolen zero-turn lawn mower which was stolen in Wayne County. While in the area of Cowan and Hull Subdivision Road he observed a pickup truck hauling the stolen zero-turn mower. Deputy Coffey conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Sexton Black Cemetery Road. After confirming this was the stolen mower Deputy Coffey seized the mower and charged the driver Derek Lyons of Monticello, Ky. for receiving stolen property (over $10,000.00). Lyons was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
WKYT 27
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A dog is back with its owner after surveillance video showed the animal being tossed over the fence at the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, staff members went to the shelter Sunday night for a health issue involving another animal that had been surrendered. When workers got to the shelter, they found another dog.
wdrb.com
3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted for excessive force, cover up in man's arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Kentucky State Police troopers face charges after an FBI investigation into excessive force and a cover up. The charges stem from the arrest of Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. He was also charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, but the fleeing charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the resisting charge just four days after his arrest.
2 Kentucky State police, 1 former trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Three men have been indicted for the use of excessive force during an arrest, conspiring to cover up that excessive force, and illegally entering a home.
WTVQ
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in school bus vandalism
EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects who they say vandalized school buses. In a Monday Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, what appears to be three people were caught on video surveillance on East Bernstadt Independent School property vandalizing the buses.
clayconews.com
Arrest of a Michigan-Kentucky Duo with Drugs & Cash being seized during suspected Drug House Surveillance in Pulaski County, KY
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski county Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting that on Monday, August 8, 2022, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Acura seen committing multiple traffic violations. At approximately 5:23 P.M., Narcotics Detectives had observed the maroon Acura leaving a suspected drug house in...
wymt.com
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
Donations continue to pour in for eastern Kentucky flood victims
Even those who lost their homes to the floods are trying to help their neighbors the best they can.
Comments / 2