inkfreenews.com

Kentucky Man Arrested After Traffic Stop

FULTON COUNTY — A Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop at US 31 near Old US 31, Saturday, Aug. 20. John P. Madden, 46, Evarts, Ky., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
wymt.com

Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
HAZARD, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Sheriff’s Department To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says his department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints at various locations that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting injuries. These traffic safety checkpoints are part of the department’s efforts to make roads safer for families to travel. The checkpoints will be held now through September 5th. The checkpoints are coordinated by Lt. Chris Edwards .The locations they will concentrate on will include:
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested Sunday morning

A Russell Springs man was arrested Sunday morning by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, 33-year-old Cody Dix was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; no motorcycle operators license, no insurance, and no registration plates. Dix was arrested by Deputy Dustin Bunch and...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Head-on collision kills man in Madison County

MADISON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A head-on collision between a Dodge pickup truck and a Mustang left one person dead Tuesday morning in Madison County. Kentucky State Police says officers rushed to the crash along KY-627 around 8:15 a.m. Investigators believe a Dodge Ram crossed the center line and collided directly with a Ford Mustang […]
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Missing woman found in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area. Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said she was found safe Tuesday afternoon....
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

One Man Dead Following Single-Vehicle Crash

Authorities with the Powell County Dispatch confirmed the death of one person following a crash on Saturday morning. The crash is said to have taken place on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash had both lanes of traffic temporarily closed down, but they were opened...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs woman indicted in Wayne County

A Russell Springs woman was indicted by a Wayne County grand jury this week. According to Z93 in Monticello, Chelsey Andrew of Russell Springs was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation. Andrew was one of 26 indicted on charges from the Wayne County...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Man Arrested after theft of a Mower

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Wayne County man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen Scag zero-turn lawn mower worth over $10,000.00. On August 17, 2022, Deputy Jerry Coffey was following up on information he had obtained about possible location of the stolen zero-turn lawn mower which was stolen in Wayne County. While in the area of Cowan and Hull Subdivision Road he observed a pickup truck hauling the stolen zero-turn mower. Deputy Coffey conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Sexton Black Cemetery Road. After confirming this was the stolen mower Deputy Coffey seized the mower and charged the driver Derek Lyons of Monticello, Ky. for receiving stolen property (over $10,000.00). Lyons was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A dog is back with its owner after surveillance video showed the animal being tossed over the fence at the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, staff members went to the shelter Sunday night for a health issue involving another animal that had been surrendered. When workers got to the shelter, they found another dog.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted for excessive force, cover up in man's arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Kentucky State Police troopers face charges after an FBI investigation into excessive force and a cover up. The charges stem from the arrest of Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. He was also charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, but the fleeing charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the resisting charge just four days after his arrest.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Arrest of a Michigan-Kentucky Duo with Drugs & Cash being seized during suspected Drug House Surveillance in Pulaski County, KY

SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski county Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting that on Monday, August 8, 2022, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Acura seen committing multiple traffic violations. At approximately 5:23 P.M., Narcotics Detectives had observed the maroon Acura leaving a suspected drug house in...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
POWELL COUNTY, KY

