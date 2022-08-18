Read full article on original website
EKCEP Looking For Employers And Employees To Help With Flood Cleanup
The Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) is looking for employers and employees to help with flood cleanup. Thanks to a National Emergency Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, EKCEP is partnering with disaster relief employers and people who were laid off recently to pay people to help with flood cleanup. The program is hosting numerous application events across the region in the upcoming weeks:
