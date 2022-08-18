Read full article on original website
Richard "Ricky" Allen Benefield, 63, Orange
Richard “Ricky” Allen Benefield, 63, of Orange, passed away on August 19, 2022, in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, August 26, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Lani Rousseau of First United Methodist Church in Orange. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Orange, Texas, on September 30, 1958, he was the son of Huey Paul Benefield and Bettye Louise (Manning) Benefield. In his early years, Ricky worked as a bricklayer for Gig’s Masonry in Beaumont, Texas. He retired from Printpack after 32 years as an Operator. He and his beloved wife, Donna were members of First United Methodist Church. He was an avid fisherman and was a member of the Orange County Bass Club as well as the Orange County Gun Club. Ricky enjoyed music and could always be found sitting on his back porch listening to music for hours on end with family and friends. He was wonderful at BBQing and even participated in tournaments to show off his skills. Most of all Ricky loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Huey and Bettye Benefield; and his in laws, Cecil and Catherine Allen.
Bobby Orozco Album Release at Lamar State College Port Arthur w/ Artist Ines Alvidres
Bobby Orozco, Pianist/Composer will be performing a piano concert with artist, Ines Alvidres, on October 8th at 7:00 pm at the Sam and Linda Monroe Performing Arts Center at Lamar Port Arthur. Bobby is a native of Bridge City, Texas. Over the past decade, he's written a numerous amount of...
2 SETX women killed in head on crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
Hunting Permit Registration Opens September 1, 2022
KOUNTZE, Texas, August 23,2022 – Big Thicket National Preserve Superintendent Wayne Prokopetz announced today that the preserve will start issuing this season’s free hunting permits on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Available 2022/2023 permits will be issued until February 27,2023 . Permits will be issued at the preserve visitor...
Museum turns Historic Ghost Walk into festival
Once a year, Orange's history comes alive as local high school drama students dress up and tell true stories from the past. The Heritage House Museum in downtown holds the Historic Ghost Walk in October. The date this year is Saturday, October 15. Because of the success of the past...
County proposes stop signs in Victory Gardens, Little Cypress
After a citizen complaint about speeding in the Victory Gardens neighborhood outside Bridge City, the Orange County Commissioners Court is proposing to install a four-way stop sign. Other stop sign installations to slow traffic are also in the future for two different Little Cypress neighborhoods off Highway 87 North. The...
Kaz's Fearless Forecast
WEST ORANGE-STARK over NEDERLAND—I missed this pick last year when I didn’t figure in the monsoon that canceled the game in the second half with the Mustangs slightly behind on the scoreboard. This is always a tough game for WO-S, but I’m picking the Mustangs for two reasons: 1. Their rock-ribbed defense 2. Their homefield advantage. ‘Nuff said!!
Stark Museum of Art hosts Family Day Saturday
The Stark Museum of Art will have a free family day event with activities and crafts on Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is in downtown Orange at 712 Green Avenue. Families can tour the museum's galleries and take a look at a special exhibition...
BC school taxes go up for new construction
Property owners in Bridge City will be paying more in school taxes this coming year, but the increase is nothing unexpected. Voters in May approved a $72 million bond election to construct new buildings and improve other ones. The tax increase is to pay off the bonds, which are a kind of loan.
Cardinals hope to grab the Bayou Bowl
The second season for Coach Cody McGuire at Bridge City has entered Week One of the football season. McGuire and his Cardinals play their cross-county rival the Orangefield Bobcats in the first game of the season. A final preparation for the opening of the season was to be a scrimmage...
Bobcats to defend the Bayou Bowl
This is Week One of the Texas high school football season. Two local teams kick off the year with a great rivalry game between the Orangefield Bobcats and the Bridge City Cardinals. Orangefield completed its last week of preparation before the start of the season with a scrimmage against the...
Mustangs open with Nederland
The 2022 season marks the beginning of a new era in West Orange-Stark football. Hiawatha Hickman will have his first game as the head coach of the Mustangs this Friday night. Hickman led the Mustangs through their final preparations for the upcoming season with a scrimmage last week against the Vidor Pirates. This has been a longtime rivalry for the two teams which have been district opponents in their past histories.
