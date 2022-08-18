SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library is partnering with the National Digital Equity Center (NDEC) to provide onsite digital literacy classes in September. On Sept. 1 and 2 from 4-5 p.m., two Email Basics sessions will be held where participants will learn the basics of using email in an interactive class, looking at navigating, composing, replying, working with attachments and more, with hands-on class participation. This class is limited to six.

