Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Reveille

Report: Louisiana state rep. cited for DWI, doing burnouts near LSU campus

Louisiana State Rep. Larry Selders was arrested and held at the LSU Police Department early Sunday, cited for driving near LSU's campus while impaired, according to The Advocate. Selders, who represents parts of downtown Baton Rouge and LSU's campus, was speeding and performing burnouts in a 2018 Dodge Challenger around...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Chasing the dream: Swamp pop legend Tommy McLain won't let a second chance pass him by

Tommy McLain is enjoying the attention. Ever since his new album, “I Ran Down Every Dream,” was announced in April, the 82-year-old Louisiana musician has been fielding interviews with both local and national media outlets to talk about his first solo LP in more than 40 years. Rolling Stone featured McLain in April, and each new single has brought more interest from listeners.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
K945

Aldi Expanding in Louisiana – Is Shreveport on the List?

A new grocery store is beginning to make inroads in Louisiana. Aldi is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But more expansion is on the way. Is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students

Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

BRPD investigates viral video showing fight in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that an investigation is underway after a video circulated on social media showing a fight that broke out in downtown Baton Rouge over the weekend. The NAACP Baton Rouge Branch released the following statement:. “We were notified of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
legalreader.com

Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving

Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

African American Mass returns to St. Joseph Cathedral

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Black Catholics held its 25th annual African American Mass this morning. The service took place at St. Jospeh Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge. The first African American Mass was held at Southern University in August of 1994. The church service was postponed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
