Hooters Signs LSU Offensive Linemen to NIL Deals
A one-of-a-kind deal, Hooters is partnering with a number of offensive linemen across the country
STUDY: Carbon dating shows LSU mounds oldest structures in North America
The two large, grassy mounds that are about 20 feet tall, on LSU’s campus, are among the more than 800 man-made, hill-like mounds in Louisiana, built by ancient indigenous people.
theadvocate.com
Ex-Breaux Bridge, UL baseball player hits stride in Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building'
University of Louisiana at Lafayette alumnus Ryan Broussard went from playing baseball at Park Hardy in Breaux Bridge to playing a baseball player on Broadway. He is currently gaining attention for reprising his role as the son of the character played by Martin Short in the Hulu original series "Only Murders in the Building."
Oldest Known Man-Made Structures in North American Are in Louisiana
Research suggests that the mounds are the oldest known structures made by man in North America.
LSU Reveille
Report: Louisiana state rep. cited for DWI, doing burnouts near LSU campus
Louisiana State Rep. Larry Selders was arrested and held at the LSU Police Department early Sunday, cited for driving near LSU's campus while impaired, according to The Advocate. Selders, who represents parts of downtown Baton Rouge and LSU's campus, was speeding and performing burnouts in a 2018 Dodge Challenger around...
NOLA.com
Chasing the dream: Swamp pop legend Tommy McLain won't let a second chance pass him by
Tommy McLain is enjoying the attention. Ever since his new album, “I Ran Down Every Dream,” was announced in April, the 82-year-old Louisiana musician has been fielding interviews with both local and national media outlets to talk about his first solo LP in more than 40 years. Rolling Stone featured McLain in April, and each new single has brought more interest from listeners.
brproud.com
Did you win? Winning ticket purchased in Baton Rouge worth $50,000 remains unclaimed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone has a little over one month to collect $50,000 from the Louisiana Lottery. An unknown individual has a ticket worth that amount of money from a Louisiana Lottery Powerball drawing that took place on March 28. The Louisiana Lottery says that “the winning...
theadvocate.com
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
Aldi Expanding in Louisiana – Is Shreveport on the List?
A new grocery store is beginning to make inroads in Louisiana. Aldi is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But more expansion is on the way. Is...
lsu.edu
New Research Shows LSU Campus Mounds as the Oldest Known Man-made Structures in North America
BATON ROUGE – New research reveals more information about the LSU Campus Mounds, including the discovery of thousands of years old charred mammal bone fragments and a coordinated alignment of both mounds toward one of the brightest stars in the night sky. This new information offers more insight into the oldest known man-made structures in North America.
More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted
Storms with more heavy rains are making their way through Louisiana today. Here's where forecasters say we can expect the worst.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students
Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
Louisiana’s sweetheart Amanda Shaw and New Orleans rapper Choppa team up for new song
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Louisiana’s sweetheart, Amanda Shaw teamed up with New Orleans rapper, Choppa to make music magic with their new song, “Louisiana Saturday Night.” “Louisiana Saturday Night” is a remake on the country classic. The diverse styles of both Amanda Shaw and Choppa blend in a way that will remind listeners of the cultural […]
brproud.com
BRPD investigates viral video showing fight in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that an investigation is underway after a video circulated on social media showing a fight that broke out in downtown Baton Rouge over the weekend. The NAACP Baton Rouge Branch released the following statement:. “We were notified of...
legalreader.com
Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving
Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
Fundraiser set for officer injured downtown
If the customer mentions the officer's name, 20 percent of their purchases will be donated to Brian Rozas and his family.
New Orleans Mayor Admits Mardi Gras 2023 May Be Cancelled
Will Mayor LaToya Cantrell cancel Mardi Gras 2023?
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!
African American Mass returns to St. Joseph Cathedral
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Black Catholics held its 25th annual African American Mass this morning. The service took place at St. Jospeh Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge. The first African American Mass was held at Southern University in August of 1994. The church service was postponed...
