Motley Fool

65 Million Reasons to Invest in This Recent Warren Buffett-Backed IPO

Buffett and Berkshire's latest IPO investment has had a tough go of it this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
US News and World Report

Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
Motley Fool

2 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Investors can keep their retirement goals on track by sticking with growing companies. The Trade Desk and MongoDB have strong growth engines that could make long-term investors great returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
US News and World Report

Cuban Entrepreneurs Hope for Room to Grow as the Government Ponders Reform

HAVANA (Reuters) - For those seeking proof that even modest foreign investment can help propel Cuba's fledgling entrepreneurs, look no further than Oscar Fernandez's Havana-based dried fruit business. Thanks to a $40,000 loan from abroad, the family-run company, registered last year after a government rule change that authorized small businesses,...
CNBC

Wedbush lowers AMC price target to $2 following APE share release

Wedbush lowered its price target on AMC to $2 from $4 and reiterated its underperform rating on the stock following its launch of the company's preferred shares on Monday. The new price target reflects the higher share count of AMC with the new preferred equity. On the first day of APE trading, combined shares lost $800 million in enterprise value from Friday's closing price of $18.01, according to the note. AMC closed at $10.46 while APE ended the day at $6.
