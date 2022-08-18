Read full article on original website
Related
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
These high-octane growth stocks can more than triple your money over the next seven years.
Motley Fool
65 Million Reasons to Invest in This Recent Warren Buffett-Backed IPO
Buffett and Berkshire's latest IPO investment has had a tough go of it this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
4 Reasons This Banking Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now
An increasingly popular consumer-facing operation is only part of the story for this challenger bank.
SoftBank CFO Says Alibaba Share Sale Was To 'Instantly Show' Investors Finances Were Solid: Report
SoftBank Group Corp’s SFTBY finance chief has said its stake sale in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA was meant to “instantly show” investors its finances were strong after registering a record loss of $23 billion in the second quarter, the Financial Times reported. “In times like this,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?
When Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway like a stock, they are never afraid to increase their position.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 2 Stocks Hand Over Fist
Large institutional investors have been buying these two stocks over the past year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saudi Arabia funneled oil riches into big-cap US stocks with a $7.5 billion buying spree amid falling valuations
Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund ramped up its bets on US big-cap stocks in the second quarter. The Public Investment Fund poured more than $7 billion into stocks like Alphabet, Amazon and JPMorgan. The PIF's holdings of US stocks stood at $40.7 billion at the end of the quarter. Saudi Arabia's...
The stock market could surge another 12% through the end of the year as more than $100 billion pours into equity funds, JPMorgan says
The stock market could surge another 12% into year-end as technicals turn positive, according to JPMorgan. The bank said more than $100 billion from trend followers are on the verge of pouring into stocks. "Trend following strategies that were largely short equities this year are covering shorts," JPMorgan said. The...
US News and World Report
Jackson Hole Takes Center Stage as the Center of the Economic Universe This Week
Forget Wall Street or Main Street. All eyes will be on the idyllic hamlet of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this week as economists, politicians, market watchers and others gather in the Grand Tetons beginning Thursday for the Federal Reserve’s summer economic symposium. [. READ:. Report: U.S. Economy Could See Recession...
Inflation will work itself out and help drive the stock market higher as the Fed leans into a pivot, JPMorgan says
Inflation is going to work itself out as distortions from the pandemic fade, according to JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic. The bank said that as inflation recedes it should help drive the stock market higher. "The Fed has over-reacted with 75bps hike. We will likely see a Fed pivot," Kolanovic said. Inflation...
The ‘writing is on the wall’ for ‘Chimerica’ on U.S. stock exchanges as $318 billion of Chinese equity flees Wall Street
Pedestrians wearing face masks walk past the New York Stock Exchange in New York on March 18, 2020. For months, federal regulators have increased pressure on Beijing and Chinese companies that trade on U.S. stock exchanges to comply with American listing rules. But on Friday, five of China’s biggest U.S.-listed,...
US News and World Report
Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
CrowdStrike, AMD, and Meta are still high-quality growth plays.
Motley Fool
2 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Investors can keep their retirement goals on track by sticking with growing companies. The Trade Desk and MongoDB have strong growth engines that could make long-term investors great returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
US News and World Report
Cuban Entrepreneurs Hope for Room to Grow as the Government Ponders Reform
HAVANA (Reuters) - For those seeking proof that even modest foreign investment can help propel Cuba's fledgling entrepreneurs, look no further than Oscar Fernandez's Havana-based dried fruit business. Thanks to a $40,000 loan from abroad, the family-run company, registered last year after a government rule change that authorized small businesses,...
Amazon, UnitedHealth among bidders for Signify Health - Bloomberg
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) and CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) are bidding separately for home health services provider Signify Health Inc (SGFY.N), Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
CNBC
Wedbush lowers AMC price target to $2 following APE share release
Wedbush lowered its price target on AMC to $2 from $4 and reiterated its underperform rating on the stock following its launch of the company's preferred shares on Monday. The new price target reflects the higher share count of AMC with the new preferred equity. On the first day of APE trading, combined shares lost $800 million in enterprise value from Friday's closing price of $18.01, according to the note. AMC closed at $10.46 while APE ended the day at $6.
Ping An co-CEO defends HSBC spinoff call, says it's not an activist investor
HONG KONG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group (601318.SS) defended its call to spin off HSBC's (HSBA.L) Asia business, citing its large holdings in the bank that affects its investment returns.
Comments / 0