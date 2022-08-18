Read full article on original website
Murray State enrollment up 2 percent this fall
Murray State's students returned to campus last week, and in larger numbers for the fifth year in a row. MSU enrollment is up two percent since last fall. It's the fifth consecutive year of gains in enrollment, and also includes larger numbers of graduate students, undergraduates and international students. The...
Baptist Health Paducah names Kentucky native president
Baptist Health Paducah has named a Kentucky native to be their next president. On October 10th, Kenny Boyd will assume the role of president for Baptist Health Paducah. Boyd will take over from Matt Bailey, who has been acting in an interim role since Chris Roty left Paducah to take the reigns of Baptist Health Lexington. Bailey will assist with the transition through October 28th.
Driver of overturned semi revealed to be wanted fugitive
When a semi and its trailer overturned Monday in Caldwell County, it eventually resulted in the arrest of a Louisiana fugitive. Caldwell County deputies found the semi on its side along KY 139 and the driver outside the truck with no injuries. When they ran a check on 27-year old...
400 motorcycles roll through Paducah on American Legion run to Wisconsin
More than 400 American Legion veterans on motorcycles pulled out of Paducah Tuesday morning, in the middle of a five-day, 1200-mile trek to raise $1.2 million for scholarships. The Legion's Legacy Run began Sunday in front of the USS Alabama in Mobile. Monday night they arrived in Paducah, and Tuesday...
Paving near Southwest Elementary in Calloway County Monday
On Monday, paving is planned in the turn lane for Southwest Elementary School in Calloway County. Delays are possible during the work. The work zone is expected to remain active for about two more weeks.
Paducah City Commission introduces sports complex ordinance; announces BUILD grant approval
The Paducah City Commission introduced the ordinance that would get the ball rolling on the Paducah-McCracken County Athletic Complex, and announced the approval of the BUILD Grant for the work at the riverfront. The mayor and commission expressed relief and excitement about the sports complex agreement. On Tuesday the commission,...
Rail crossing work closes section of Industrial Parkway in Calvert City
A contractor for the Paducah and Louisville Railroad plans to close a section of KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in Calvert City starting today. Industrial Parkway will be closed near the Arkema, Inc., Calvert City facility to allow reconstruction of a rail crossing. This extended closure of is west of the KY 95/Main Street intersection.
New robot technology employed at Paducah Gaseous Diffusion site
New robot technology is being used for the first time at the site of Paducah's former uranium enrichment facility. Workers from Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership are using the robot to inspect pipes that were once part of the enrichment process. The technology is comparable to robots used to inspect municipal water pipes.
Paducah Improv returns this weekend
For the first time in two years, improvisational comedy is coming back to Paducah, as Paducah Improv will perform this Saturday. Paducah Improv presents: Pink will have two performances Saturday evening at 7 and 9 p.m. The shows will take place in new Blackbox Theater in the pink Finkle's building on the Market House Square.
Marijuana growing operation discovered near Graves-McCracken line
An illegal marijuana growing operation was discovered in northern Graves County, near the McCracken County line. Deputies from Graves and McCracken Counties trekked into the remote area to clear the plants. They also rounded up the machinery and other items at the site. The site was described as very remote...
Four Graves County suspects arrested in Paducah moped thefts
Four people were arrested in Graves County in connection with alleged moped thefts in Paducah. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office were alerted to the presence of an alleged stolen moped at a Kingston Road address in the Water Valley area, last Sunday. They located the moped that was reported stolen from Paducah.
Lexington man arrested in Graves County on drug, gun charges
A call in Graves County about a man reportedly passed out in a vehicle ended with the arrest of a Lexington man on gun and drug charges Saturday night. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at 7pm about a man possibly passed out in a vehicle near the intersection of Ory Lane and Burnett Chapel Road. When authorities arrived they reportedly found 55-year-old Gary Wayne Hoskins of Lexington, slumped over the steering wheel with the engine running.
Paducah's CSI acquired in $1.6 billion deal
Paducah-based Computer Services Incorporated announced Monday that they have been acquired by a pair of private investment firms. The deal, valued at about $1.6 billion, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. In an all-cash deal, Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Bridgeport Partners will pay $58 a share for CSI. Centerbridge, like CSI, is in the financial services sector.
Separate traffic stops on Old Mayfield Road end in drug arrests
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a pair of traffic stops Friday on Old Mayfield Road near Bleich Road ended with two similar drug arrests. Around 1:30pm a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Jesse A. Hammonds of Mayfield and allegedly found a quantity of crystal meth and other drug-related items.
Metropolis man arrested for bicycle theft
A Metropolis man was arrested last week for stealing a bicycle from the library. Metropolis Police said they arrested 26-year-old Michael S West for felony theft following an investigation into the theft of a bicycle from the library. Police said they victim had parked the bike and went inside only...
Search of Farmington home finds guns, drugs, cash
A Farmington man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug and gun charges in a multi-agency bust. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies, Kentucky State Police and ATF agents served a search warrant at 4am on a home near the dead end of Burnett's Chapel Road. The resident, 46-year-old...
