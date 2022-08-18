It seems that Apple may be saving its M2 Pro or M2 Max chips for later iterations of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, according to new rumors. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros featuring M2 chips are set to enter production in Q4 2022, but also that these chips will most likely not use TSMC's 3nm process, which is widely believed to be what the M2 Pro or M2 Max silicon will be built on.

COMPUTERS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO