FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Borough of State College announces downtown travel restrictions
The Borough of State College announced Tuesday some travel restrictions will be put in place downtown through the week, according to a release. The Orchard Park bike path at the Edgewood Circle intersection will be under maintenance from 7a.m. to 3p.m. on Aug. 24, the release said. The 600 block...
Digital Collegian
State College Police Department requests public assistance in finding alleged vandalism suspect
The State College Police Department requested public assistance in identifying a man involved in an alleged criminal mischief incident in June 2022, according to a press release. According to the release, the man allegedly marked graffiti in the Pugh Street Garage at 124 S. Pugh St. Anyone who has information...
Digital Collegian
The Standard, Metropolitan developer submits plan for new State College high-rise student housing
Landmark Properties, the real estate developer that built The Standard and The Metropolitan, submitted a plan to place a 12-story apartment complex at the intersection of East College Avenue and Sowers Street, according to Edward LeClear, State College's planning and community development director. LeClear said Landmark Properties, based in Athens,...
Digital Collegian
Devyn Ford embracing role as primary kickoff returner, leader among Penn State football running backs
In the age of the transfer portal, players can jump ship in the blink of an eye. But Penn State junior running back Devyn Ford is sticking around despite having two new freshmen entering the room. At the start of summer camp, the Nittany Lions had seven backs on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: Penn State men's basketball reveals new home uniform for 2022-23 season
Penn State put a spin on its classic blue and white look. The Nittany Lions revealed their all-white uniforms for the upcoming season on social media Tuesday. The jerseys look fairly similar, but the shorts sport a new look — a keystone logo on the belt area and blue stripes on both sides.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer announces 2022 promo schedule
Penn State announced the promos for seven of its home games this season. The schedule begins with a "shirt swap" in the season opener against Rhode Island and ends with the traditional "wear white" game against Ohio State. The schedule also features post game autographs, 800 strong night, senior and...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey makes an appearance in preseason rankings
The NFCHA recently released the preseason rankings for the upcoming 2022 season. Coming in at the No. 11 spot, Penn State field hockey was sandwiched between No. 10 Syracuse and No. 12 UVA. The Nittany Lions were ranked behind five Big Ten teams, with Northwestern leading the pack with a...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey releases Big Ten slate, completes 2022-23 full-season schedule
Penn State released its 2022 Big Ten schedule Monday, and it features plenty of marquee matchups. The blue and white will hit the road for its first conference battle in a two-game series against Wisconsin on Oct. 28 and 29. The Nittany Lions then travel back to Pegula Ice Arena...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
Penn State announces Eric, Molly Barron, David Taylor as Homecoming Grand Marshals
Penn State Homecoming announced David Taylor will serve as this year’s Homecoming Grand Marshall, along with Dr. Eric and Molly Barron serving as Honorary Grand Marshals. David Taylor attended Penn State from 2009-14 and is “one of the most decorated wrestlers in Penn State grappling history,” according to his Penn State Nittany Lions Athletics biography.
Digital Collegian
Does Penn State have the best secondary in college football? | The 1-0 Podcast
In the latest episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph talk more in depth about Penn State football’s secondary. The duo adds more on the potential of current players, as well as the notable accomplishments of the true freshmen who have already taken the field.
Digital Collegian
Palmer Foundation donates $2 million to Centre Volunteers in Medicine
Executive Director of Centre Volunteers in Medicine’s Chery White announced CVIM received a $2 million gift from the Palmer Foundation — bringing the clinic just under its $10 million campaign goal. White said because of the Palmer Foundation's gift, the new facility in Ferguson Township will be named...
Digital Collegian
Centre Region designated 'SolSmart Silver' for solar energy growth
The Centre Region Council of Governments was designated "SolSmart Silver" for advancing solar energy growth, according to a release from the Centre Regional Planning Agency. The designation recognizes the Centre Region for "taking bold steps to encourage solar energy growth and remove obstacles to solar development," the release said. According...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer earns No. 1 spot in Big Ten preseason poll, places 3 on player watch list
After a season in which Penn State won the Big Ten regular season and tournament title for the first time in program history in 2021, the defending champs rose to the top again. The blue and white came in at no. 1 in the new Big Ten preseason poll, and...
Digital Collegian
‘I’d be scared to go against any of us’ | Penn State women’s soccer dominates Duquesne with fast play
Penn State certainly looked like the No. 14 team in the nation after throttling Duquesne Sunday afternoon. In the 3-0 victory, the Nittany Lions showed great improvement from their season-opening draw against Georgetown. Sunday’s success can be attributed to one thing: Penn State brought the heat. Throughout the match,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer's Amelia White earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week
It took true-freshman forward Amelia White just one week to earn her first collegiate accolade. White was awarded the Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor, along with Purdue's Naomi Splittorff. Ranked as No. 2 recruit in the class of 2022 by Top Drawer Soccer, White notched two assists in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football position preview | Linebacker is the question mark of the defense
Led by a loaded group of veterans, Penn State’s linebacker core lived up to its historical dominance last season. With three starters from 2021 and longtime defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brent Pry having left the program, this year’s group will likely look much different than it did in 2021.
Digital Collegian
Philadelphia Union sign former Penn State men's soccer midfielder Jeremy Rafanello
The Philadelphia Union announced a new signing on Tuesday. Former Nittany Lion midfielder Jeremy Rafanello has been signed to a Homegrown Player contract with the Union. Rafanello spent his freshman year with Penn State, where he led the squad with seven points and played in all 17 matches. The Delran,...
Digital Collegian
Defending world champ, Penn State gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik qualifies for pommel horse World Trials
A Penn State alum made the U.S National Team and qualified for World Trials. After winning the pommel horse at the U.S. Championship, Stephen Nedoroscik qualified for both spots with his score of 31.086. The Massachusetts native, who is a two-time NCAA Champion in the event, graduated from Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Payton Linnehan set to pace, lead talented group of Penn State women’s soccer forwards in 2022
In its game against Duquesne, Penn State sought to improve its performance after a tie against Georgetown. Many players stood out on the pitch against the Dukes, including forward Payton Linnehan. Linnehan said the matchup with the Hoyas contributed to how the team played Sunday, after the draw left the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer dominates possession, gathers first win of season over Duquesne
After a long weather delay, the game between Penn State and Duquesne finally got underway. However, the delay didn’t seem to disturb the blue and white’s gameplan as it worked to a 3-0 win to secure its first win. In the 12th minute, defender Kate Wiesner got around...
