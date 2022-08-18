ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Borough of State College announces downtown travel restrictions

The Borough of State College announced Tuesday some travel restrictions will be put in place downtown through the week, according to a release. The Orchard Park bike path at the Edgewood Circle intersection will be under maintenance from 7a.m. to 3p.m. on Aug. 24, the release said. The 600 block...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

The Standard, Metropolitan developer submits plan for new State College high-rise student housing

Landmark Properties, the real estate developer that built The Standard and The Metropolitan, submitted a plan to place a 12-story apartment complex at the intersection of East College Avenue and Sowers Street, according to Edward LeClear, State College's planning and community development director. LeClear said Landmark Properties, based in Athens,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's soccer announces 2022 promo schedule

Penn State announced the promos for seven of its home games this season. The schedule begins with a "shirt swap" in the season opener against Rhode Island and ends with the traditional "wear white" game against Ohio State. The schedule also features post game autographs, 800 strong night, senior and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey makes an appearance in preseason rankings

The NFCHA recently released the preseason rankings for the upcoming 2022 season. Coming in at the No. 11 spot, Penn State field hockey was sandwiched between No. 10 Syracuse and No. 12 UVA. The Nittany Lions were ranked behind five Big Ten teams, with Northwestern leading the pack with a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State announces Eric, Molly Barron, David Taylor as Homecoming Grand Marshals

Penn State Homecoming announced David Taylor will serve as this year’s Homecoming Grand Marshall, along with Dr. Eric and Molly Barron serving as Honorary Grand Marshals. David Taylor attended Penn State from 2009-14 and is “one of the most decorated wrestlers in Penn State grappling history,” according to his Penn State Nittany Lions Athletics biography.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Centre Region designated 'SolSmart Silver' for solar energy growth

The Centre Region Council of Governments was designated "SolSmart Silver" for advancing solar energy growth, according to a release from the Centre Regional Planning Agency. The designation recognizes the Centre Region for "taking bold steps to encourage solar energy growth and remove obstacles to solar development," the release said. According...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

