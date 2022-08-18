ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MinnPost

Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores

This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
B105

Catch a Buzz with New Minnesota-Made Marijuana Gummies Ice Cream

One Minnesota ice cream shop is taking advantage of the new marijuana laws in the state and is now selling THC ice cream. Now you can get the munchies and eat your munchies at the same time with the new Pineapple Express ice cream from Bebe Zito, the ice cream gets its THC Delta-9 from gummies that are mixed in.
ktoe.com

One Dead In Apparent Suicide Shooting At MN Mall

(Eden Prairie, MN) — Police in Minnesota say there is no threat to the public after a man died in an apparent suicide at a mall. The incident happened Monday night at Eden Prairie Centre Mall just outside of Minneapolis, with the victim found dead of a single gunshot wound inside a sporting goods store. Officers say it’s believed to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Y-105FM

140 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-494 Captured by MnDOT Cameras

South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
Bring Me The News

Judge says police can't trash belongings of homeless people during sweeps

A federal class action lawsuit filed in late 2020 concerning the movement of those who lost their property during homeless encampment sweeps in Minneapolis will go forward. The lawsuit, filed in October 2020 by the ACLU of Minnesota, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid and Ballard Spahr, involves nine people who were evicted during the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board's sweeps, which followed safety concerns being raised by nearby residents.
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Killed in Seven Vehicle, Chain Reaction Crash

Rogers, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured following a seven-vehicle crash that involved eight people in a northwest Twin Cities suburb Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol was among agencies that responded to the chain-reaction crash in the right lane of Interstate 94...
MIX 108

Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison

Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
mprnews.org

Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers

More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities. Riley, an organizer with CTUL Workers Center,...
Bring Me The News

Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery

A suspect sought in connection with a bank robbery at American Heritage Bank in Clearwater, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 22. Source: Wright County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Clearwater, Minnesota are investigating a bank robbery. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the American...
Hudson Star-Observer

Hudson firm laying off nearly 100 workers

Phillips-Medisize laid off nearly 100 employees on July 12 after a “major customer” informed the company it would “immediately and substantially reduce the production of its products,” at its Hudson location, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) the company submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Bring Me The News

New Hope man killed in collision on Highway 169

A Twin Cities man died in a highway collision in Plymouth on Monday evening, according to the authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened on southbound Highway 169 at 36th Avenue around 9:45 p.m., when a Nissan Murano collided with a Ford Ranger that was stopped in the right hand lane.
bulletin-news.com

Man Accused In Mall Of America Shooting Booked In Cook County Jail

The suspect in the earlier this month shooting inside the Mall of America has been formally lodged in the Cook County Jail. The Minneapolis-based Shamar Alon Lark, 21, was apprehended on August 12 at around 2:30 p.m. during a traffic check by the Chicago FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. Rashad Jamal May, 23, of Burnsville, was also taken into custody.
willmarradio.com

Shooting Victim Dies 10 Days After Downtown Minneapolis Incident

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A 25-year-old shooting victim has died 10 days after the incident in downtown Minneapolis. Witnesses say Shawna Starr Campbell had been arguing with another woman near Nicollet Mall when she was wounded August 10th. Campbell was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment – where she died last weekend. The 23-year-old woman suspected of shooting Campbell turned herself in to police. Her name hasn’t been released but she is currently in custody.
AM 1390 KRFO

Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
bulletin-news.com

Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident

In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
willmarradio.com

Chain reaction crash on I-94 kills driver of truck

(Rogers MN-) A Brooklyn Center man was killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday on I-94 near Rogers. The state patrol says traffic in the westbound lane was stopped at Highway 101 when an Isuzu truck crashed into the line of vehicles, damaging 7 cars and trucks. The driver of the Isuzu, 42-year-old Miguel Perez, was killed and his passenger, 19-year-old Gabriel Lara of Monticello suffered life threatening injuries and is currently hospitalized at North Memorial. No one else was injured in the crash reported at 2:54 p.m.
