cryptobriefing.com

BlockFi Could Be Acquired by FTX.US for Only $15M: Report

BlockFi may be sold to FTX.US for as little as $15 million, claims a new report. The $240 million figure originally announced by both parties is contingent on BlockFi securing regulatory clearance from the Securities and Exchange Commission and pushing its client assets to $10 billion. BlockFi CEO Zac Prince...
PayPal Joins Coinbase's TRUST Network

Payments giant PayPal has joined Coinbase's Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology network (TRUST). As a member of the group, PayPal will be one of 38 companies working on compliance with the rule. PayPal added crypto features in 2020 and presumably must comply with regulations as other crypto companies do. PayPal...
Samsung Working on South Korean Crypto Exchange

Samsung and other members of the Korea Financial Investment Association are constructing a crypto exchange. The major financial firm Mirae Asset Securities is also involved. Other participants have not been named. Those companies appear to be pursuing individual goals around cryptocurrency in addition to the group effort. Samsung’s securities company...
Pudgy Penguins Ethereum NFT Fetches 400 ETH Despite Bear Trend

Pudgy Penguins, one of the most hyped collections of the early "PFP" NFT niche in 2021, is making a comeback. The rarest piece in the collection marked a record sale for the project Monday, fetching 400 ETH worth almost $650,000. The Pudgy Penguins floor price has surged by about 69%...
