Read full article on original website
Related
cryptobriefing.com
BlockFi Could Be Acquired by FTX.US for Only $15M: Report
BlockFi may be sold to FTX.US for as little as $15 million, claims a new report. The $240 million figure originally announced by both parties is contingent on BlockFi securing regulatory clearance from the Securities and Exchange Commission and pushing its client assets to $10 billion. BlockFi CEO Zac Prince...
cryptobriefing.com
PayPal Joins Coinbase's TRUST Network
Payments giant PayPal has joined Coinbase's Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology network (TRUST). As a member of the group, PayPal will be one of 38 companies working on compliance with the rule. PayPal added crypto features in 2020 and presumably must comply with regulations as other crypto companies do. PayPal...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
cryptobriefing.com
Samsung Working on South Korean Crypto Exchange
Samsung and other members of the Korea Financial Investment Association are constructing a crypto exchange. The major financial firm Mirae Asset Securities is also involved. Other participants have not been named. Those companies appear to be pursuing individual goals around cryptocurrency in addition to the group effort. Samsung’s securities company...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptobriefing.com
Pudgy Penguins Ethereum NFT Fetches 400 ETH Despite Bear Trend
Pudgy Penguins, one of the most hyped collections of the early "PFP" NFT niche in 2021, is making a comeback. The rarest piece in the collection marked a record sale for the project Monday, fetching 400 ETH worth almost $650,000. The Pudgy Penguins floor price has surged by about 69%...
Comments / 0