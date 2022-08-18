Read full article on original website
Take a Look at the Biggest House for Sale in Minnesota!
One thing that we all love to see is what expensive or elaborate houses are on the market! Well, good news for you, I have just found Minnesota’s largest home for sale right now, and it comes to a whopping 22,376 square feet!. If that doesn’t mean anything yet,...
The Hotter It Gets The Louder They Get…4 Tips To Quiet Cicadas In Minnesota
This is about the time of year you start to notice a loud noise during the day, and into the evening. That loud 'screaming' noise is a cicada, and they are back again this year. But if you are looking for some ways to lessen the noise, here are some tips to keep them away from your windows.
Wait, What? Rochester Was Home to the Minnesota State Fair?
This year's Minnesota State Fair opens its 2022 run Thursday. So is it true that it was once held here in Rochester?. After a somewhat reduced year last year (all together now: "...thanks to the pandemic!") the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together is set to kick off Thursday, August 25th through Labor Day September 5th, at the Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.
The One Thing Everyone Going to The Minnesota State Fair Needs To Have
From Aug. 25 - Sept. 4, the fair will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. On Labor Day, the final day of the fair, the gates will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. When you factor in admission, parking, food, drinks, rides, vendors, and everything else the average person spends a little over $100 each day they attend the fair.
Minnesota Resident Dies in Oregon Hiking Fall
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and did while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past...
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
Last Year’s Minnesota State Fair ‘Best of Fair’ Vendor Awards
With so much awesomeness at the Minnesota State Fair, how can anyone decide who's got the best stuff going on? Well, the State Fair does every year, announcing a 'Best of Fair' list each year. This year thirteen vendors were selected for the 'Best of' list. I can only imagine...
Valleyfair Is Minnesota’s Best Entertainment Venue [OPINION]
There are a lot of great places to take the family for a good time in Minnesota. Mall of America with Nickelodeon Universe, the zoos, parks, lakes, etc... the list is essentially endless. Maybe it's just because my kid is a certain age or because of the memories I have...
The Results! These Are Minnesota’s Most Popular Wedding Themes
Wedding's have been mostly just wedding themed for a very long time. Different cultures have different wedding traditions, but on the whole, it hasn't been that long, history-wise, we've been kicking it up a notch with themed weddings here in Minnesota. Why Do People Have Themed Weddings?. "Dear James," I...
Experience a Beautiful Japanese Festival at Como Park this Weekend
This weekend at the Como Park Conservatory up in St. Paul, Minnesota there is going to be a really cool Japanese festival that you can experience yourself. The festival is called the Obon holiday which is a big holiday celebrated over four days in Japan. While the festival has already...
Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash
Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
Cannon Falls, Waterville Seasons End While Webster Wins
The Cannon Falls Bears were defeated by the Buckman Billygoats 7-1 in the first round of the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament. The Waterville Indians and Loretto Larks opened action Friday night after a nearly two hour rain delay in Faribault with a 10-7 slugfest. The...
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
The 2022 Minnesota State Fair Schedule (What We Know 6 Days Out)
The Minnesota State Fair is preparing for their big opening, which is just 6 days away on August 25th. The 'Great Minnesota Get-Together' runs annually for twelve days ending on Labor Day. That run in 2022 will be from Thursday, August 25th through Monday, September 5th. The Minnesota State Fair attracts more than two million of us each year.
Minnesota Named One Of The Best States To Live In
It is hard to argue with this! Both Minnesota and Wisconsin have been named some of the best states in the country to live in. There are always tons of studies done on things like this and Minnesota and Wisconsin often make the cut. A recent study found that Minnesotans aren't quitting their jobs as fast as those in other states as we come out of the pandemic.
Who Are the Top Grossing Actors from Minnesota and Wisconsin?
A good number of famous people can call Minnesota and Wisconsin their home states, but these four names top the list of box office money makers from each state. The two male actors can attribute most of their fortunes thanks to being part of the Marvel universe, the actresses on the other hand have been working for years and have some memorable roles, but nothing as big as either of the guys, which is often the case in Hollywood, unfortunately.
Minnesota Minimum Wage Earners Will See 26 Cent Pay Raise in 2023
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - State officials today announced the new state minimum wages for next year. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the hourly minimum wage for large employers will rise from $10.33 to $10.59 an hour on January 1. Large employers are defined as those with more than $500,000 of gross revenue for the four most recent quarters.
As School Year Approaches More Teachers Calling It Quits
UNDATED -- A recent national report indicated nearly 300,000 teachers have left the profession over the past two years. Monica Bryon is the Vice President of Education Minnesota. She says we've seen our share of teachers quitting here in Minnesota too. A study conducted by Education Minnesota says nearly a...
MBA Class B Will Have a New State Champion
The four time defending State Class B Amateur Baseball Champion Chanhassen Redbirds were defeated 3-2 Saturday in Miesville by the Coon Rapids Redbirds. Three teams out of Section 1B won on the opening weekend of the Minnesota Baseball Association (MBA) State Amateur Baseball Tournament. The Dundas Dukes got by the...
