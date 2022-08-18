A good number of famous people can call Minnesota and Wisconsin their home states, but these four names top the list of box office money makers from each state. The two male actors can attribute most of their fortunes thanks to being part of the Marvel universe, the actresses on the other hand have been working for years and have some memorable roles, but nothing as big as either of the guys, which is often the case in Hollywood, unfortunately.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO