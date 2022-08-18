ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Wait, What? Rochester Was Home to the Minnesota State Fair?

This year's Minnesota State Fair opens its 2022 run Thursday. So is it true that it was once held here in Rochester?. After a somewhat reduced year last year (all together now: "...thanks to the pandemic!") the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together is set to kick off Thursday, August 25th through Labor Day September 5th, at the Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.
ROCHESTER, MN
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Minnesota Resident Dies in Oregon Hiking Fall

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and did while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past...
PORTLAND, OR
The Results! These Are Minnesota’s Most Popular Wedding Themes

Wedding's have been mostly just wedding themed for a very long time. Different cultures have different wedding traditions, but on the whole, it hasn't been that long, history-wise, we've been kicking it up a notch with themed weddings here in Minnesota. Why Do People Have Themed Weddings?. "Dear James," I...
Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash

Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Cannon Falls, Waterville Seasons End While Webster Wins

The Cannon Falls Bears were defeated by the Buckman Billygoats 7-1 in the first round of the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament. The Waterville Indians and Loretto Larks opened action Friday night after a nearly two hour rain delay in Faribault with a 10-7 slugfest. The...
WATERVILLE, MN
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested

A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Minnesota Named One Of The Best States To Live In

It is hard to argue with this! Both Minnesota and Wisconsin have been named some of the best states in the country to live in. There are always tons of studies done on things like this and Minnesota and Wisconsin often make the cut. A recent study found that Minnesotans aren't quitting their jobs as fast as those in other states as we come out of the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
Who Are the Top Grossing Actors from Minnesota and Wisconsin?

A good number of famous people can call Minnesota and Wisconsin their home states, but these four names top the list of box office money makers from each state. The two male actors can attribute most of their fortunes thanks to being part of the Marvel universe, the actresses on the other hand have been working for years and have some memorable roles, but nothing as big as either of the guys, which is often the case in Hollywood, unfortunately.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Minimum Wage Earners Will See 26 Cent Pay Raise in 2023

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - State officials today announced the new state minimum wages for next year. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the hourly minimum wage for large employers will rise from $10.33 to $10.59 an hour on January 1. Large employers are defined as those with more than $500,000 of gross revenue for the four most recent quarters.
MINNESOTA STATE
MBA Class B Will Have a New State Champion

The four time defending State Class B Amateur Baseball Champion Chanhassen Redbirds were defeated 3-2 Saturday in Miesville by the Coon Rapids Redbirds. Three teams out of Section 1B won on the opening weekend of the Minnesota Baseball Association (MBA) State Amateur Baseball Tournament. The Dundas Dukes got by the...
COON RAPIDS, MN
Faribault, MN
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

