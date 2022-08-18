Read full article on original website
Louisiana child well-being rated second-worst in US, report says
LOUISIANA - A new report from The Annie E. Casey Foundation ranked Louisiana as the second-worst state in the country for child well-being in 2022. The AECF believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the well-being and mental health of children across the country, and Louisiana is no different. The...
BESE puts off vote on high school overhaul in face of heavy criticism
BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid heavy opposition from local superintendents, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday voted to delay action on a plan to toughen how high schools are rated until at least October. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others have said for months that major changes are needed...
Driving in Wet Weather and what you need to know to stay safe
SHREVEPORT, La. - As the ArkLaTex gets hit with flooding there are several things drivers need to keep in mind when hitting the road. First reduce your speed. Cutting down five miles per hour on your speed can greatly improve your ability to come to a complete stop. If you see an emergency vehicle with its lights off you should slow to 15 or 20 miles per hour under the speed limit to safely pass. Second make you car as visible as possible. It is state law in Louisiana that if your wipers are going, you need to have your headlights on.
State Rep. charged with DWI; spotted doing burnouts, speeding near LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. - State Representative Larry Selders was arrested by troopers early Sunday morning when he was spotted doing burnouts near LSU's campus. State Police said Selders was spotted near the corner of East Boyd and Burbank Drives speeding and doing burnouts around 2 a.m. Troopers said Selders took...
