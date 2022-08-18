ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana child well-being rated second-worst in US, report says

LOUISIANA - A new report from The Annie E. Casey Foundation ranked Louisiana as the second-worst state in the country for child well-being in 2022. The AECF believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the well-being and mental health of children across the country, and Louisiana is no different. The...
BESE puts off vote on high school overhaul in face of heavy criticism

BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid heavy opposition from local superintendents, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday voted to delay action on a plan to toughen how high schools are rated until at least October. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others have said for months that major changes are needed...
Driving in Wet Weather and what you need to know to stay safe

SHREVEPORT, La. - As the ArkLaTex gets hit with flooding there are several things drivers need to keep in mind when hitting the road. First reduce your speed. Cutting down five miles per hour on your speed can greatly improve your ability to come to a complete stop. If you see an emergency vehicle with its lights off you should slow to 15 or 20 miles per hour under the speed limit to safely pass. Second make you car as visible as possible. It is state law in Louisiana that if your wipers are going, you need to have your headlights on.
