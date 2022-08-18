ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jourdan Lewis injures hamstring, could miss remainder of Cowboys camp

By Todd Brock
 5 days ago
Many Cowboys fans have been eager for Kelvin Joseph and rookie DaRon Bland to see more significant playing time at cornerback.

They may get their wish over the next few weeks.

Sixth-year veteran Jourdan Lewis suffered a hamstring injury Wednesday, limping off the field toward the end of the Cowboys’ joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers. He did not return.

The 2017 third-round draft pick out of Michigan is scheduled for an MRI on Thursday, with the team joining the Chargers for another scrimmage.

Reports indicate that Lewis could miss the rest of training camp, but the player himself told reporters that he is hopeful he’ll be good to go for the Week 1 opener versus Tampa Bay in Dallas.

“I should be back for the first game,” Lewis said, according the Dallas Morning News.

Anthony Brown slid over to cover for Lewis for a game last season, but the team also has several young corners it has been collecting over the past few seasons to provide depth at the position. Joseph is in his third year and looking to make an impression that goes beyond his off-the-field troubles. Nahshon Wright came to Dallas in the same draft class as Joseph but is still learning how to use his impressive size at the pro level. Bland was a fifth-round selection this past spring and has created some buzz this offseason. Fellow rookies Isaac Taylor-Stuart and Quandre Mosely were signed as undrafted free agents.

The Cowboys have already cut one cornerback from the camp roster. Kyron Brown was waived last week with an injury designation.

How the team now proceeds at cornerback with Lewis shelved will be of particular interest, as the looming 2022 season opener brings 15-time Pro Bowl passer Tom Brady to town, with last year’s Super Bowl runner-up Joe Burrow to follow.

