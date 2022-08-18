ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monarch - Episode 1.01 - Stop at Nothing - Press Release

**SERIES PREMIERE**--"MONARCH" - (8:00-9:01 PM ET/5:00-6:01 PM PT live to all time zones) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. COUNTRY MUSIC ROYALTY ARRIVES ON THE ALL-NEW SERIES PREMIERE OF "MONARCH" SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, ON FOX. Series Makes Time Period Premiere Tuesday, September 20 on FOX!. MONARCH is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical...
TV Anchor Leslie Griffith Dies From Lyme Disease

Longtime journalist and TV anchor Leslie Griffith has died after a battle with Lyme disease. She worked as an anchor for more than 20 years with KTVU Channel 2. The station reports that Griffith died Aug. 17 in Lake Chapala, Mexico. She spent much of her 22-year career at KTVU, alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond. Before becoming an anchor, Griffith was a reporter, covering everything from crime to other local news happenings. She was beloved for her live broadcasts. She could work off-scrtipt, running from one source to another, asking the right questions of newsmakers, experts, and her journalist peers.
Fatal Attraction - Doreen Calderon Joins Cast

Doreen Calderon (Loot, Riverdale) has joined the cast of Fatal Attraction, the upcoming Paramount+ series that reimagines the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film. Calderon will portray Maureen Walker, Dan’s (Joshua Jackson) longtime assistant who worked for his father before him. She knows how he thinks and keeps in perfect stride, but also has enough cred to tease her boss once in a while…
Bad Sisters - Explode A Man - Recap/Review

The second episode picks up the morning after the sisters’ fireside chat, six months in the past. Eva’s house is becoming a character of its own, silently bearing witness to the many secrets within its walls. Eva rips a photo of JP in half and tosses it in the smoldering fire pit, then realizes Thomas and Matthew are nearly on her doorstep. Not a great look to be burning potential evidence, she quickly cleans up around the fire and rushes into the house.
A Million Little Things - Season 5 - Eyed as Final Season

A Million Little Things‘ endgame is in sight. TVLine has learned exclusively that the ABC drama’s creator, DJ Nash, is crafting the series’ upcoming fifth season as its last. ABC is not commenting for this story, but we’re told the decision to bring the show to a...
Top 400 Cable Shows: Week Ending 21st August 2022

We're now going to be posting the Top 400 Cable Shows here at SpoilerTV. We'll be taking over from Ryan from http://www.ratingsryan.com/ who is no longer able to post these numbers. These will be posted on a weekly basis.
USD POLL : Which broadcast commercials are so bad they are laughable?

The Cleaning Lady - Season 2 - Chelsea Frei Joins Cast in Recurring Role

Chelsea Frei (Dollface) has been tapped for a major recurring role opposite Oliver Hudson on the upcoming second season of Fox’s series The Cleaning Lady. Frei portrays Maya Campbell. When Maya took up a job as a bartender in Vegas to pay off her student loans, she had no idea her entire life would be turned around when FBI Special Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) used his charms to turn her into a confidential informant. Maya became integral to a major FBI drug case, but when a fiery affair ended their relationship — and Garrett’s marriage — he was forced to sever all ties and walk away from the case in order to save his career. Now in Season 2, Maya comes back into the picture and Garrett becomes determined to make things right and get her out. Question is — does Maya want to be saved from the crime world she’s now deeply enmeshed in? Her character will be introduced in the second episode of Season 2.
The Good Lawyer - The Good Doctor Spinoff in Development at ABC

After expanding one popular long-running procedural drama, The Rookie, with a planted spinoff for next season, ABC is looking to do it for another, The Good Doctor with an embedded episode. I hear the network is developing legal offshoot The Good Lawyer, from The Good Doctor executive producers/co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, Sony Pictures TV and Shore’s studio-based Shore Z Prods. ABC Signature is co-producing.
Canal+ Laureate Andrias Hogenni Locks Partners for Wedding-Themed Pic (EXCLUSIVE)

Faroese-born emerging director Andrias Høgenni, winner of a Canal+ award at Cannes Critics’ Week in 2021 with his short film “Illi illa meint,” just got married this summer. His project “Anything for Her,” introduced at this year’s Nordic Co-Production Market in Haugesund, is precisely about a wedding, and much more. Family conflicts, especially with step-parents involved, and the uniquely chaotic nature of a Faroese wedding set in a tightly-knit community of 52,000 souls. Spearheaded by Danish production partners Johannes Rothaus Nørregaard of Studiocanal-backed SAM Productions (“Borgen”) and Rikke Tambo Andersen of Tambo Film (“The Penultimate”), the project has secured co-production partners from...
Serena Williams shares photo with daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following Archetypes podcast release

Serena Williams has shared a photograph with her daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following the release of the duchess’s new podcast Archetypes.Tennis pro Williams is the first guest on the Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast, which dropped on Spotify on Tuesday afternoon (23 August).“I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on Archetypes for @spotify!” Williams captioned her post. “It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious.”Markle acted as an executive producer for the first episode and spoke to Williams about the double standard women face when...
