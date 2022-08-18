Read full article on original website
Good Trouble - Episode 4.18 - This Is Not My Beautiful House - Press Release
Now that Isabella wants to put the baby up for adoption, Gael decides what role he wants to play in his child’s life. Malika is caught between her career and her beliefs. Mariana infiltrates Silas’s cult to speak to Jenna face-to-face.
Trying - Episode 3.07 - What A Banker - Promotional Photos + Press Release
Scott’s book launch doesn’t go according to plan. Jason struggles with his new job. Nikki finally masters tough love.
Blood and Treasure - Episode 2.08 - The Lost City of Sana - Promotional Photos + Press Release
After crash-landing in the jungles of Laos, Lexi is gravely injured, leaving Danny and Patrick in a rush to find refuge. Meanwhile, Chuck uncovers new information on the relationship between the Vatican and the CIA.
Monarch - Episode 1.01 - Stop at Nothing - Press Release
**SERIES PREMIERE**--"MONARCH" - (8:00-9:01 PM ET/5:00-6:01 PM PT live to all time zones) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. COUNTRY MUSIC ROYALTY ARRIVES ON THE ALL-NEW SERIES PREMIERE OF "MONARCH" SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, ON FOX. Series Makes Time Period Premiere Tuesday, September 20 on FOX!. MONARCH is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical...
Popculture
TV Anchor Leslie Griffith Dies From Lyme Disease
Longtime journalist and TV anchor Leslie Griffith has died after a battle with Lyme disease. She worked as an anchor for more than 20 years with KTVU Channel 2. The station reports that Griffith died Aug. 17 in Lake Chapala, Mexico. She spent much of her 22-year career at KTVU, alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond. Before becoming an anchor, Griffith was a reporter, covering everything from crime to other local news happenings. She was beloved for her live broadcasts. She could work off-scrtipt, running from one source to another, asking the right questions of newsmakers, experts, and her journalist peers.
Rock Goddess are calling it quits
Rock Goddess announce immediate retirement from live circuit after logistical and financial obstacles plus covid take toll
Only Murders In The Building - Episode 2.10 - I Know Who Did It (Season Finale) - Promotional Photos + Press Release
One question remains: Who did it??? Oh, who are we kidding — there’s a few more questions raised, too. Written By: John Hoffman, Robb Turosky & Matteo Borghese.
Reservation Dogs - Episode 2.09 - Offerings - Press Release
With a letter from Daniel, Willie Jack seeks guidance from the past. Written by Migizi Pensoneau; Directed by Sterlin Harjo.
Little Demon - Episode 1.06 - The Antichrist’s Monster - Press Release
Chrissy learns her best friend has a secret. Laura and Satan unite for the sake of their old dog. Written by Lillian Yu.
The Company You Keep - Ordered To Series By ABC - Starring Milo Ventimiglia
The broadcast network has picked up The Company You Keep, a drama starring This Is Us favorite Milo Ventimigila, for its midseason schedule. The show is the second ABC has added over the summer, following crime series Will Trent. Based on a Korean series called My Fellow Citizens, The Company...
Fatal Attraction - Doreen Calderon Joins Cast
Doreen Calderon (Loot, Riverdale) has joined the cast of Fatal Attraction, the upcoming Paramount+ series that reimagines the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film. Calderon will portray Maureen Walker, Dan’s (Joshua Jackson) longtime assistant who worked for his father before him. She knows how he thinks and keeps in perfect stride, but also has enough cred to tease her boss once in a while…
Bad Sisters - Explode A Man - Recap/Review
The second episode picks up the morning after the sisters’ fireside chat, six months in the past. Eva’s house is becoming a character of its own, silently bearing witness to the many secrets within its walls. Eva rips a photo of JP in half and tosses it in the smoldering fire pit, then realizes Thomas and Matthew are nearly on her doorstep. Not a great look to be burning potential evidence, she quickly cleans up around the fire and rushes into the house.
A Million Little Things - Season 5 - Eyed as Final Season
A Million Little Things‘ endgame is in sight. TVLine has learned exclusively that the ABC drama’s creator, DJ Nash, is crafting the series’ upcoming fifth season as its last. ABC is not commenting for this story, but we’re told the decision to bring the show to a...
The Girls On The Bus - Scott Foley Joins Cast
Scott Foley (The Big Leap) has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Melissa Benoist in The Girls On The Bus, HBO Max’s political drama series from Warner Bros. TV.
Top 400 Cable Shows: Week Ending 21st August 2022
We're now going to be posting the Top 400 Cable Shows here at SpoilerTV. We'll be taking over from Ryan from http://www.ratingsryan.com/ who is no longer able to post these numbers. These will be posted on a weekly basis.
USD POLL : Which broadcast commercials are so bad they are laughable?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by MJ Fleming who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?
The Cleaning Lady - Season 2 - Chelsea Frei Joins Cast in Recurring Role
Chelsea Frei (Dollface) has been tapped for a major recurring role opposite Oliver Hudson on the upcoming second season of Fox’s series The Cleaning Lady. Frei portrays Maya Campbell. When Maya took up a job as a bartender in Vegas to pay off her student loans, she had no idea her entire life would be turned around when FBI Special Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) used his charms to turn her into a confidential informant. Maya became integral to a major FBI drug case, but when a fiery affair ended their relationship — and Garrett’s marriage — he was forced to sever all ties and walk away from the case in order to save his career. Now in Season 2, Maya comes back into the picture and Garrett becomes determined to make things right and get her out. Question is — does Maya want to be saved from the crime world she’s now deeply enmeshed in? Her character will be introduced in the second episode of Season 2.
The Good Lawyer - The Good Doctor Spinoff in Development at ABC
After expanding one popular long-running procedural drama, The Rookie, with a planted spinoff for next season, ABC is looking to do it for another, The Good Doctor with an embedded episode. I hear the network is developing legal offshoot The Good Lawyer, from The Good Doctor executive producers/co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, Sony Pictures TV and Shore’s studio-based Shore Z Prods. ABC Signature is co-producing.
Canal+ Laureate Andrias Hogenni Locks Partners for Wedding-Themed Pic (EXCLUSIVE)
Faroese-born emerging director Andrias Høgenni, winner of a Canal+ award at Cannes Critics’ Week in 2021 with his short film “Illi illa meint,” just got married this summer. His project “Anything for Her,” introduced at this year’s Nordic Co-Production Market in Haugesund, is precisely about a wedding, and much more. Family conflicts, especially with step-parents involved, and the uniquely chaotic nature of a Faroese wedding set in a tightly-knit community of 52,000 souls. Spearheaded by Danish production partners Johannes Rothaus Nørregaard of Studiocanal-backed SAM Productions (“Borgen”) and Rikke Tambo Andersen of Tambo Film (“The Penultimate”), the project has secured co-production partners from...
Serena Williams shares photo with daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following Archetypes podcast release
Serena Williams has shared a photograph with her daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle following the release of the duchess’s new podcast Archetypes.Tennis pro Williams is the first guest on the Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast, which dropped on Spotify on Tuesday afternoon (23 August).“I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on Archetypes for @spotify!” Williams captioned her post. “It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious.”Markle acted as an executive producer for the first episode and spoke to Williams about the double standard women face when...
