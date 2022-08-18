Read full article on original website
Carthage reveals lost plans for Nancy Kiser Park
The Town of Carthage revealed a park plan and adopted a new virtual meeting attendance policy for board members on Aug. 20 at its Special Strategic Planning Meeting. Plans for Nancy Kiser Park, next to Carthage Elementary School, were designated as a high priority for town planners. Mayor Jimmy Chalflinch...
County votes against development on Union Church Road
Moore County Board of Commissioners denied a special use permit for the proposed Union Church Road development in Carthage at a quasi-judicial hearing on Aug. 23. In less than 13 minutes, the Board closed the meeting, and Chairman Frank Quis made the motion to deny the development. The Board met...
Obituary for Faye McArthur Smith of Southern Pines
Mrs. Faye McArthur Smith, 76, of Southern Pines, NC, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at her residence. Funeral Service: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 2:00 PM, Christ’s Way Community Church, 15767 Hwy 15-501, Aberdeen, NC. Walk-Through Viewing: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 1:00 – 2:00 PM, at the church. Mask...
Obituary for Yolanda Williams
Miss Yolanda Williams, 34, of Greensboro, NC, formerly of Southern Pines, NC, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro. Funeral Service; Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM, Pinecrest High School Auditorium, 250 Voit Gilmore Lane, Southern Pines. Public Viewing: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 12:00...
Obituary for James Linwood Floyd, Jr. of Aberdeen
James Linwood Floyd, Jr. of Aberdeen, NC. July 8, 1953 – August 9, 2022. You are loved and missed. In loving memory of a son, brother, cousin, National Guardsman, uncle, husband, father, great uncle, and friend. Born in Lumberton, NC, he was in the National Guard and worked at...
Obituary for Eleanor Levitsky
On August 22, 2022 the Lord invited his earth angel, Eleanor Levitsky, to join him in heaven. Eleanor was born in Pottsville PA to Frank and Bertha Bernosky on November 18, 1927. She graduated in 1945 from Soldiers Memorial High School in Port Carbon and was the class valedictorian. After school she worked on the base newspaper at Fort Indiantown Gap, writing press releases for soldiers being discharged after World War II. She was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone until mid-1954 when she started her family. In November of 1947 she married her husband, John, who she would be married to for 53 years until his death in 2000. She was treasurer of the Chestnut Street Cable Association and an assistant leader of her daughters’ Girl Scout troop, being the annual “cookie mom” whose home filled with cases of cookies sold by the troop. After her husband’s death, Eleanor became a volunteer, grocery shopping and running errands for those who were unable to.
FedEx packages dumped and found in Aberdeen woods
A FedEx employee is no longer providing services after a 18 FedEx packages were dumped in a wooded area in Aberdeen. On Aug. 9, a local business owner was pulling into his business, at the intersection of Highway 211 and E. Indiana Ave., when he saw two boxes near the woods on the property.
Pinehurst Police arrest three at checkpoint
On August 14, Pinehurst Police officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license, according to a press release from the Pinehurst Police Department. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over, and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.
Detention Center nurse charged with stealing medication from jail
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one individual following a drug investigation in the Carthage area. On August 19, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deanna Thomas of Carthage. Thomas is a former nurse that was employed by Southern Health Partners and assigned to the Moore County Detention Center.
