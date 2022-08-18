On August 22, 2022 the Lord invited his earth angel, Eleanor Levitsky, to join him in heaven. Eleanor was born in Pottsville PA to Frank and Bertha Bernosky on November 18, 1927. She graduated in 1945 from Soldiers Memorial High School in Port Carbon and was the class valedictorian. After school she worked on the base newspaper at Fort Indiantown Gap, writing press releases for soldiers being discharged after World War II. She was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone until mid-1954 when she started her family. In November of 1947 she married her husband, John, who she would be married to for 53 years until his death in 2000. She was treasurer of the Chestnut Street Cable Association and an assistant leader of her daughters’ Girl Scout troop, being the annual “cookie mom” whose home filled with cases of cookies sold by the troop. After her husband’s death, Eleanor became a volunteer, grocery shopping and running errands for those who were unable to.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO