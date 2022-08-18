Read full article on original website
Related
How Samsung Could Enter Crypto Industry With Trading Platform
In South Korea, major financial service and investment firms are preparing to jump into the crypto industry. A report from a local news outlet claims regulations in the country could be about to change following the election of Yun Seok-Yeol as President. Seok-Yeol is a conservative from South Korea’s People...
What is the future of Carlossy Caterpillar and Chainlink in this Crypto Winter?
Cryptocurrencies have transformed finance since 2009 due to their quick, safe, and permissionless transactions. This article outlines how Carlossy Caterpillar differs from Chainlink (LINK) and is building its community. It will also review the two tokens and their applications. Chainlink provides a decentralized oracle platform for smart contracts on any...
Top Crypto Gems To Add To Your Portfolio – Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), and Keninah Concord (KEN)
The cryptocurrency market is a constantly evolving space. You need to stay up to date with information to make the most of it. This piece will reveal crypto tokens that could potentially be a part of every trader’s portfolio – Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), and Keninah Concord (KEN).
Crypto Projects With Future Prospects To Invest In Today: Aave, Polkadot and Zompot Token
Cryptocurrency was founded to provide a viable alternative to the established financial systems. Thousands of cryptocurrencies, each with a specific purpose, are in use today, ten years after the launch of the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. The development of Bitcoin laid the groundwork for the majority of current cryptos. The fact that Bitcoin and other more highly advanced cryptos have found solutions to many of the issues raised in the white paper has led many experts to believe that this type of digital currency is what the future of money will look like.
Ethereum 2.0 Client Teku Rolls Out New Version For Merge
Preparations are on the high side as the date for Ethereum Merge draws closer. The Ethereum ecosystem has been putting in an excellent effort for the final launch of its long-awaited upgrade. This upgrade would take the Ethereum mainnet from the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The transition...
How Anonymous Is Crypto? The Answer Might Surprise You: Bitcoin and PrivaCrip
For a long time now, it has been widely accepted that crypto transactions, especially the ones made on the Bitcoin network, are 100% anonymous. While this is indeed a valid claim, some pitfalls come with it, and they are more substantial than you think. To exemplify what I mean, I would like to refer to a research study by Qatar University.
Uniglo (GLO) Presale Phase Two Starts, While Ethereum (ETH) And Cardano (ADA) Remain The Best Choices By Analysts
In the world of cryptocurrency, there are always new investment opportunities. Crypto enthusiasts are always in search of shiny gems. Uniglo (GLO), a new project with massive excitement all around, has entered the presale phase two. However, it does not mean the old classics lose their top spots. Analysts say that Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) are still the best choices for investment for now.
Navigating Crypto Derivatives; The Key To Leveling Up Aspiring Traders
In 1996, the New York Times wrote a piece on the introduction of the Internet to the stock market. The article discussed how the Internet could replace the functions of a broker, whose stock in trade is information, advice, and the execution of transactions, all of which may be cheaper and easier to find online. This seminal piece can be regarded as the starter pistol for the debate around whether or not the world needed a high-priced Wall Street brokerage to find buyers for their stock when this could potentially be done by investors directly over the net.
Crypto News Today – Can Immunicorn Overtake Ethereum?
The basic premise for making a profit in cryptocurrencies is to buy cheap and sell high. There is no certain pattern for this approach other than to purchase reliable projects during their presale. The presale pricing for every project is the lowest possible entrance point, and you have the potential to benefit beyond anybody who did not participate in the presale.
My Freedom Coin (MFC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) Are Cryptos That Could Transform Your Portfolio Into A Gold Mine
It is often said that those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. This is especially true in the world of investing, where even a small mistake can cost you dearly. So, if you’re thinking about getting involved in the cryptocurrency craze, you would do well to heed the lessons of those who have gone before you.
Crypto Exchange FTX Revenue Reportedly Balloons 1,000% To Over $1 Billion In 2021
Crypto exchange FTX has disclosed that its revenue skyrocketed to more than 1000% last year courtesy of the bull market that saw Bitcoin soaring to a record peak of $69,000, and pushing the company’s revenue from just under $90 million in 2020 to balloon to over $1 billion the following year.
These Three Coins Will Keep You Ahead of Everyone Else: Degrain (DGRN), Fantom (FTM), and Tron (TRX)
The bear market has been very brutal this year and has greatly reduced the risk appetite of many investors. However, experts are taking it all in stride and have advised that people use the time to consolidate their portfolios in preparation for the bull market. This is solid advice because...
Bitcoin Price Dropping To $21,000 Is Actually Not A Bad Thing, This Analyst Says
Bitcoin price may have nosedived to $21,000 but this analyst says it’s not an entirely bad thing. Willy Woo, on-chain expert analyst says that Bitcoin’s recent decline to $21,000 is mostly due to the massive sell-off by traders. However, there’s no reason to hit the panic button because...
Telegram Founder Suggests Auctioning Usernames As NFTs To 700 Million Users
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov has come up with an idea that millions of the service’s usernames and addresses can be auctioned off as NFTs. Durov made this recommendation on his Telegram channel that has more than 651,000 subscribers. Further, Durov pointed out that this move is mostly influenced by...
“Token Mapping” In Crypto And How Australia Is Changing Their Crypto Regulation
Australia plans on reviewing how cryptocurrency assets are managed this year by undertaking “token mapping” which has never been done before. The Labour government of Australia will be carrying out the process this year itself. This will be in order to keep the practices up to date and also safeguard customers.
Want Early Retirement? Uniglo.io (GLO), Chiliz (CHZ), And Stacks (STX) Likely To Get You There
In today’s era, early retirement is more popular and attainable than ever before. Everyone wants to have more time to enjoy life, do the things they love, travel more, spend time with family and friends, and pursue hobbies and other interests. And with the recent rise in the prices of Uniglo.io (GLO), Chiliz (CHZ), and Stacks (STX), even more, people will likely be able to retire early. How do these unique projects guarantee your early retirement?
Bitcoin Sinks Below Realized Price, Bear Not Over Yet Afterall?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin price has now once again dipped below the realized price, suggesting the bear market may not be over afterall. Bitcoin Earlier Broke Above Realized Price, But Has Now Fallen Back Again. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC price has...
Bitcoin ‘Isn’t Going Away,’ Digital Assets Company CEO Says
Bitcoin has been put to the extreme test during the past few weeks as this year’s cryptocurrency market crash has raised questions about the viability of the industry, with investors bearing the brunt of the collapse and market fear hitting a new high. Fears of a worldwide recession and...
NFT Exchange SudoRare Rug Pull $800,000 Hours After Launch, Goes Offline
On Tuesday, NFT exchange SudoRare defrauded users of around $820,000 in different crypto currencies. Prior to pulling the rug and shutting down its website and its associated social media profiles, SudoRare had only been operational for six hours. SudoRare Stole $820,000. Before erasing the project’s online presence on Tuesday, the...
Bored Apes Approaching Mass Liquidation On BendDAO, Can This Crash Entire NFT Market?
A large number of Bored Apes Yacht Club NFTs are approaching liquidation on the lending platform BendDAO, can this cascade into a crash of the entire non-fungible token market?. Bored Apes NFTs At Risk Of Liquidation As Floor Prices Drop More Than 50% Since All-Time High. BendDAO is a platform...
