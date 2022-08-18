ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bitcoinist.com

How Samsung Could Enter Crypto Industry With Trading Platform

In South Korea, major financial service and investment firms are preparing to jump into the crypto industry. A report from a local news outlet claims regulations in the country could be about to change following the election of Yun Seok-Yeol as President. Seok-Yeol is a conservative from South Korea’s People...
bitcoinist.com

What is the future of Carlossy Caterpillar and Chainlink in this Crypto Winter?

Cryptocurrencies have transformed finance since 2009 due to their quick, safe, and permissionless transactions. This article outlines how Carlossy Caterpillar differs from Chainlink (LINK) and is building its community. It will also review the two tokens and their applications. Chainlink provides a decentralized oracle platform for smart contracts on any...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Projects With Future Prospects To Invest In Today: Aave, Polkadot and Zompot Token

Cryptocurrency was founded to provide a viable alternative to the established financial systems. Thousands of cryptocurrencies, each with a specific purpose, are in use today, ten years after the launch of the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. The development of Bitcoin laid the groundwork for the majority of current cryptos. The fact that Bitcoin and other more highly advanced cryptos have found solutions to many of the issues raised in the white paper has led many experts to believe that this type of digital currency is what the future of money will look like.
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum 2.0 Client Teku Rolls Out New Version For Merge

Preparations are on the high side as the date for Ethereum Merge draws closer. The Ethereum ecosystem has been putting in an excellent effort for the final launch of its long-awaited upgrade. This upgrade would take the Ethereum mainnet from the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The transition...
bitcoinist.com

How Anonymous Is Crypto? The Answer Might Surprise You: Bitcoin and PrivaCrip

For a long time now, it has been widely accepted that crypto transactions, especially the ones made on the Bitcoin network, are 100% anonymous. While this is indeed a valid claim, some pitfalls come with it, and they are more substantial than you think. To exemplify what I mean, I would like to refer to a research study by Qatar University.
bitcoinist.com

Uniglo (GLO) Presale Phase Two Starts, While Ethereum (ETH) And Cardano (ADA) Remain The Best Choices By Analysts

In the world of cryptocurrency, there are always new investment opportunities. Crypto enthusiasts are always in search of shiny gems. Uniglo (GLO), a new project with massive excitement all around, has entered the presale phase two. However, it does not mean the old classics lose their top spots. Analysts say that Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) are still the best choices for investment for now.
bitcoinist.com

Navigating Crypto Derivatives; The Key To Leveling Up Aspiring Traders

In 1996, the New York Times wrote a piece on the introduction of the Internet to the stock market. The article discussed how the Internet could replace the functions of a broker, whose stock in trade is information, advice, and the execution of transactions, all of which may be cheaper and easier to find online. This seminal piece can be regarded as the starter pistol for the debate around whether or not the world needed a high-priced Wall Street brokerage to find buyers for their stock when this could potentially be done by investors directly over the net.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3 Investment#Eth#Ofac#Tornado Cash#Beacon#Bitcoin Suisse#Kraken Exchange
bitcoinist.com

Crypto News Today – Can Immunicorn Overtake Ethereum?

The basic premise for making a profit in cryptocurrencies is to buy cheap and sell high. There is no certain pattern for this approach other than to purchase reliable projects during their presale. The presale pricing for every project is the lowest possible entrance point, and you have the potential to benefit beyond anybody who did not participate in the presale.
bitcoinist.com

My Freedom Coin (MFC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) Are Cryptos That Could Transform Your Portfolio Into A Gold Mine

It is often said that those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. This is especially true in the world of investing, where even a small mistake can cost you dearly. So, if you’re thinking about getting involved in the cryptocurrency craze, you would do well to heed the lessons of those who have gone before you.
bitcoinist.com

Telegram Founder Suggests Auctioning Usernames As NFTs To 700 Million Users

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov has come up with an idea that millions of the service’s usernames and addresses can be auctioned off as NFTs. Durov made this recommendation on his Telegram channel that has more than 651,000 subscribers. Further, Durov pointed out that this move is mostly influenced by...
bitcoinist.com

Want Early Retirement? Uniglo.io (GLO), Chiliz (CHZ), And Stacks (STX) Likely To Get You There

In today’s era, early retirement is more popular and attainable than ever before. Everyone wants to have more time to enjoy life, do the things they love, travel more, spend time with family and friends, and pursue hobbies and other interests. And with the recent rise in the prices of Uniglo.io (GLO), Chiliz (CHZ), and Stacks (STX), even more, people will likely be able to retire early. How do these unique projects guarantee your early retirement?
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Sinks Below Realized Price, Bear Not Over Yet Afterall?

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin price has now once again dipped below the realized price, suggesting the bear market may not be over afterall. Bitcoin Earlier Broke Above Realized Price, But Has Now Fallen Back Again. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC price has...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin ‘Isn’t Going Away,’ Digital Assets Company CEO Says

Bitcoin has been put to the extreme test during the past few weeks as this year’s cryptocurrency market crash has raised questions about the viability of the industry, with investors bearing the brunt of the collapse and market fear hitting a new high. Fears of a worldwide recession and...
bitcoinist.com

NFT Exchange SudoRare Rug Pull $800,000 Hours After Launch, Goes Offline

On Tuesday, NFT exchange SudoRare defrauded users of around $820,000 in different crypto currencies. Prior to pulling the rug and shutting down its website and its associated social media profiles, SudoRare had only been operational for six hours. SudoRare Stole $820,000. Before erasing the project’s online presence on Tuesday, the...
