ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brandi Carlile and Allison Russell Release New Song, “You’re Not Alone”

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49beQT_0hM22kYy00

Grammy-nominated Allison Russell and Grammy Award-winning Brandi Carlile have released a new song together, “You’re Not Alone.”

The new track comes as the two talented songwriters and performers have continued to cement their friendship together via various public appearances, concerts, and more. The two have even shared a great deal of love and support on social media, praising one another.

Written and produced by Russell, the song features Carlile and aims to inspire and meditate on the power of ancestral strength and the essential nature of community.

With emotive strings, performed by SistaStrings, and welcoming lyrics performed by the award-winning artists, the song signifies a moment for Russell as her star continues to ascend, thanks, in part, to Carlile’s support and backing.

A version of “You’re Not Alone” originally appeared on the acclaimed 2019 debut album by Our Native Daughters, a group that features Russell among other standout musicians.

The new release marks the first offering from Russell since her critically acclaimed Outside Child came out. That LP has been nominated for 18 awards including three Grammy Awards.

Continuing their sonic partnership, Russell will join Carlile on several tour dates throughout the summer and fall, including two nights at Red Rocks on September 9 and 10. Both Russell and Carlile recently performed with Joni Mitchell at her historic Newport Folk Festival set.

Russell also recently announced a book deal with Flatiron/MacMillan for her debut novel, a memoir based on her life and the material that inspired Outside Child, a record that spoke clearly and solemnly at times about Russell’s upbringing and experience, sadly, with physical and mental abuse.

All Bandcamp proceeds for the new duet will go to The Looking Out Foundation, Everytown Support Fund and Fight For Reproductive Rights Campaign.

Allison Russell Tour Dates:

w/ Brandi Carlile #

w/ Nathaniel Rateliff *

w/ Lady Nade^

Aug 18: Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD#

Aug 19: Bethel Woods, Bethel, NY#

Aug 20: The Mann, Philadelphia, PA#

Aug 24: Omeara, London, UK^

Aug 27: The Long Road Festival, Bottesford, UK

Aug 29: Paradiso, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Sept 03: KCRW Summer Nights, Los Angeles, CA

Sept 09: Red Rocks, Morrison, CO#

Sept 10: Red Rocks, Morrison, CO #

Sept 13: Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA*

Sept 14: Americana Music Festival – Nashville, TN

Sept 15: Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY*

Sept 30: Mempho Music Festival, Memphis, TN

Photo via Grandstand HQ

Comments / 1

Related
American Songwriter

Blake Shelton Embraces the Mullet and ’90s Country with “No Body”

Blake Shelton’s new single “No Body” is drenched in ’90s country feels. With lyrics like Don’t wanna scoot the boots with no body / Get straight tequila drunk on no body / Wrap these arms around no body / No body but yours, the carefree honky tonk-soaked single is a revival of the country Shelton started on when he first made his way to Nashville in the 1990s as a teen along with more nostalgic bits, including a nod to Conway Twitty.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Writers Room: Matthew West Shares His Songwriting Focus

Years ago, I whispered a one-sentence prayer just before walking on stage: “God, turn my songs into arrows.” I wasn’t sure why (maybe I had just seen the movie Braveheart), but I had this image in my mind of songs flying into the audience one after another. An arrow has a finite focus, and when shot by an expert marksman, it hits the bullseye of the desired target. My desired target was the heart of someone in that crowd who needed a message of hope, a reason to rejoice, freedom to believe in second chances, or comfort in the middle of grief. Looking back, that one-line whispered prayer was this songwriter’s hope that a lyric or melody might leave someone thinking, “I needed that. That song was for me.”
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Joni Mitchell
American Songwriter

Ayron Jones Announces New Single, “Filthy”

You’d be hard-pressed to come up with a name other than Ayron Jones’ when considering the biggest up-and-coming rockers on the planet. The shredding six-string player has made quite the name for himself since releasing his LP, Child of the State, in 2021. He’s opened for the Rolling Stones several times already, but that’s not all. He’s toured the globe and earned millions of streams for singles like “Take Me Away” and “Mercy.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

10 Things We Learned from Episode 3 of the Rolling Stones Documentary, ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’

Episode three of the new Rolling Stones docuseries, My Life as a Rolling Stone, has aired. The new series is rolling out in four parts, one episode for each of the Stones, in celebration of the band’s 60th anniversary. Getting right into the thick of it, the first episode highlighted frontman Mick Jagger, the second on guitarist Keith Richards, the third on guitarist Ronnie Wood, and the final episode will be on the late drummer Charlie Watts.
ENTERTAINMENT
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s

While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Music Community#Music Group#Radio City Music Hall#Sistastrings
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Rob Thomas Wrote for Other Artists

Throughout his nearly 30-year career, Rob Thomas has written a collection of hits from the early ’90s —Matchbox Twenty‘s 1996 debut Yourself of Someone Like You, with hits “Push” and “3 AM,” “Real World,” “Back 2 Good,”— and more through the band’s subsequent multi-platinum releases and chart toppers, “If You’re Gone,” “Mad Season,” “Unwell” and “Bent,” and a deeper collection of songs with his solo material.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

8 of the Best British Bands From the ’60s

Before the 1960s, British bands and artists had a difficult time finding success with listeners in the United States. It was possible—a few brave Brits had found popularity in the States—but it wasn’t until the ’60s that these artists really got a hold of the average American music fan. It was soon dubbed the British Invasion.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

6 of the Best Folk Songs of the ’60s

The ’60s folk revival churned out an endless list of classic songs. Though the movement cannot be neatly confined between 1960 and 1969, the decade was packed to the brim with unparalleled folk singer-songwriters making waves in New York, California, and elsewhere. Among these artists were some of the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Netherlands
American Songwriter

Behind the Scenes of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” Music Video

The 13-minute-long music video for Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” premiered on MTV on December 2, 1983, and quite frankly, music videos haven’t been the same since. This video is often pointed to as one of the reasons why the music video format is now taken seriously by the entertainment industry. Why? The massive success of the “Thriller” video proved that the format was an invaluable marketing tool and an artform all on its own.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning and Story Behind the Fairytale Song, “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo”

It’s an odd little song that many of us have caught ourselves singing. We might not even get the words right, but it’s a feeling, a bop. “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” is a well-known “nonsense” song from, of course, the Disney animated musical, Cinderella. It’s one of the most well-known songs from that movie, which came out 75 years ago. And it’s the subject of our inquiry here today.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Watch: The Killers Cover The Smiths With Johnny Marr

The Killers kicked off a highly anticipated North American tour this weekend alongside opener Johnny Marr with two shows in Vancouver and Seattle. After finishing his own set, Marr joined the headliners onstage both nights, for a suite of covers of The Smiths – “Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before,” “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” and “What She Said.”
SEATTLE, WA
American Songwriter

Bruce Hornsby: Cinematic Cues

After a chance introduction by Branford Marsalis in the early ’90s, director Spike Lee and Bruce Hornsby’s initial connection and collaboration on music videos sparked a creative partnership spanning three decades. Hornsby has scored music for several of Lee’s films, including the song “Love Me Still” with Chaka Khan for Lee’s 1995 film Clockers, through more present-day projects, including the 2009 Kobe Bryant documentary Kobe Doin’ Work, the 2018 drama BlacKkKlansman, and the Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, based on Lee’s 1986 debut film. Revisiting some of his composed cues, Hornsby began crafting songs from the abbreviated passages, releasing Absolute Zero in 2019, the 2020 follow-up Non-Secure Connection, and the newly released final installation ‘Flicted.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy