Brandi Carlile and Allison Russell Release New Song, “You’re Not Alone”

Grammy-nominated Allison Russell and Grammy Award-winning Brandi Carlile have released a new song together, “You’re Not Alone.”

The new track comes as the two talented songwriters and performers have continued to cement their friendship together via various public appearances, concerts, and more. The two have even shared a great deal of love and support on social media, praising one another.

Written and produced by Russell, the song features Carlile and aims to inspire and meditate on the power of ancestral strength and the essential nature of community.

With emotive strings, performed by SistaStrings, and welcoming lyrics performed by the award-winning artists, the song signifies a moment for Russell as her star continues to ascend, thanks, in part, to Carlile’s support and backing.

A version of “You’re Not Alone” originally appeared on the acclaimed 2019 debut album by Our Native Daughters, a group that features Russell among other standout musicians.

The new release marks the first offering from Russell since her critically acclaimed Outside Child came out. That LP has been nominated for 18 awards including three Grammy Awards.

Continuing their sonic partnership, Russell will join Carlile on several tour dates throughout the summer and fall, including two nights at Red Rocks on September 9 and 10. Both Russell and Carlile recently performed with Joni Mitchell at her historic Newport Folk Festival set.

Russell also recently announced a book deal with Flatiron/MacMillan for her debut novel, a memoir based on her life and the material that inspired Outside Child, a record that spoke clearly and solemnly at times about Russell’s upbringing and experience, sadly, with physical and mental abuse.

All Bandcamp proceeds for the new duet will go to The Looking Out Foundation, Everytown Support Fund and Fight For Reproductive Rights Campaign.

Allison Russell Tour Dates:

w/ Brandi Carlile #

w/ Nathaniel Rateliff *

w/ Lady Nade^

Aug 18: Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD#

Aug 19: Bethel Woods, Bethel, NY#

Aug 20: The Mann, Philadelphia, PA#

Aug 24: Omeara, London, UK^

Aug 27: The Long Road Festival, Bottesford, UK

Aug 29: Paradiso, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Sept 03: KCRW Summer Nights, Los Angeles, CA

Sept 09: Red Rocks, Morrison, CO#

Sept 10: Red Rocks, Morrison, CO #

Sept 13: Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA*

Sept 14: Americana Music Festival – Nashville, TN

Sept 15: Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY*

Sept 30: Mempho Music Festival, Memphis, TN

