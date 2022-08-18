The world is being overrun with plastic, 380 million tons of plastic are produced each year and 50% of it is for single-use purposes. The problem of plastic waste is fast becoming a public health issue; microparticles are being detected in our daily food intake including drinking water. This is alarming news; the 1950s miracle of plastic has turned into a deleterious problem. The world urgently needs to switch to reusables, like using cloth bags instead of plastic ones, glasses instead of plastic cups and so on. But how can it be done when plastics, especially single-use plastics, are so prevalent in society today?

