Carscoops
Ford Cutting Around 3,000 Jobs Most Of Which Are In The USA
Ford is laying off some 3,000 employees across the United States, Canada, and India. The vast majority of the positions are white-collar salaried jobs located in the United States. The move is part of the automaker’s Ford+ restructuring plan as it positions itself for growth in the future. Ford...
Carscoops
Volkswagen And Mercedes Secure Access To Raw Battery Materials From Canada
Both Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen have reached agreements with Canada to secure access to important raw materials for battery production, including nickel, cobalt, and lithium. Memorandums of understanding are being signed this week with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The agreement that VW has secured is...
Carscoops
Bentley Helped Designed This New Horizontal Whiskey Bottle For The Macallan
Bentley and The Macallan distillery today revealed the design of their first collaborative product, a horizontal bottle that will house a limited single malt whiskey that is still in the process of being created. “Our prototype for The Macallan Horizon is truly pioneering in both its design and use of...
Carscoops
Mini Unveils Pokemon-Inspired Special Edition Of Concept Aceman For Gamescon 2022
Mini today announced that it has become the main sponsor of gamescon 2022 in Cologne, Germany, which runs from August 24 to 28. There, it will show off a special version of its latest electric concept vehicle. Through a special partnership with Pokémon, the Mini Concept Aceman will be a...
Carscoops
Ignore The Amazon Reviews, All Dashcams Are Virtually The Same
In addition to providing us with some funny, scary, and downright bemusing content, dashcams have become a popular way to protect one’s vehicle and determine fault in an accident. Depending on where you live, a car-mounted recorder can even reduce your insurance premium. But when it comes to purchasing...
