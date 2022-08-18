ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B/R CFB Community: Biggest Gambling Leans of the 2022 Season

The college football season is now days away. It's no longer months or weeks; we're down to days. Panic and celebrate accordingly. The start of the football season will also mark the end of the prognosticating. More specifically, your window to make many future wagers on the 2022 season is winding down.
Nick Saban, Alabama Agree to $93.6M Contract to Make Him Highest-Paid Coach in CFB

Alabama's Nick Saban is the latest college football coach to benefit from the spending frenzy across the sport. According to The Athletic's Aaron Suttles, Alabama's board of trustees approved a new eight-year contract for Saban worth $93.6 million. His average salary of $11.7 million will make him the highest-paid college football coach in the country.
'Friday Night Lights' Football Coach Gary Gaines Dies at Age 73

Gary Gaines, who served as the head coach of the Texas high school football team featured in the Friday Night Lights book, died Monday at the age of 73. Gaines' family said in a statement his death came after a "long battle with Alzheimer's disease," according to the Associated Press.
Giants' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season

The 2022 season is likely to be a transitional year for the New York Giants. Brian Daboll took over as head coach early this offseason—with Joe Schoen as general manager—but many of the core roster pieces remain. However, the futures of players such as quarterback Daniel Jones and...
College Football Picks: Week 0 Predictions for Every Game

The long college football offseason is finally over, folks. While most programs officially begin their season on Labor Day weekend, there is a slate of games each year the week before Week 1. It's known as Week Zero, and there are 11 games this year slated as our tune-up for the 2022 season.
Andre Iguodala Defends NBA's 82-Game Schedule: 'You Have to Carry on That Tradition'

Four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala said the league should never reduce its 82-game regular-season schedule. Iguodala argued Friday on the Point Forward podcast (via Lee Tran of Fadeaway World) being able to survive the grind of an entire campaign is part of the challenge that separates players at basketball's highest level:
Jamey Rootes Dies at Age 56; Was Texans' 1st Team President

Jamey Rootes, who served as the Houston Texans' team president from their inaugural season in 2002 through his 2021 retirement, died Sunday at the age of 56. His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, posted a statement on Facebook, saying his death came after a "battle with mental health issues":. The Texans'...
Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Danny Ainge Has 2 Offers He 'Really Likes' for Star

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz haven't found much success in trade discussions centered around Donovan Mitchell, but it appears Danny Ainge has no shortage of options in exchange for the veteran. The Jazz team president "is telling confidants two other teams have made offers he likes," according to...
Tony Buzbee Calls for NFL to Take 'Immediate Action' Against Saints' Alvin Kamara

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the man allegedly assaulted by Alvin Kamara, is calling for the NFL and others to take action against the New Orleans Saints running back. "The attack on Mr. Greene was unprovoked and extremely violent," Buzbee said in a statement, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "We call on the appropriate authorities to exact swift punishment against all parties involved in the attack. We also encourage the NFL to take immediate action. As appropriate, we will make Mr. Greene available to the authorities and the NFL, to the extent they wish to speak with him."
Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis for Bulls' Zach LaVine Trade Floated by NBA Exec

There are members of the Los Angeles Lakers front office that would be interested in exploring trade options for Anthony Davis, according to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney, and one Western Conference executive believes the Chicago Bulls could be a potential partner. The executive told Deveney, via Heavy.com's Austin Boyd:. “The main...
