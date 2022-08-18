Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
B/R CFB Community: Biggest Gambling Leans of the 2022 Season
The college football season is now days away. It's no longer months or weeks; we're down to days. Panic and celebrate accordingly. The start of the football season will also mark the end of the prognosticating. More specifically, your window to make many future wagers on the 2022 season is winding down.
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Nick Saban, Alabama Agree to $93.6M Contract to Make Him Highest-Paid Coach in CFB
Alabama's Nick Saban is the latest college football coach to benefit from the spending frenzy across the sport. According to The Athletic's Aaron Suttles, Alabama's board of trustees approved a new eight-year contract for Saban worth $93.6 million. His average salary of $11.7 million will make him the highest-paid college football coach in the country.
Brett McMurphy Foresees Further Big Ten and Big 12 Expansion
Brett McMurphy expects both the Big Ten and Big 12 to expand before the dust has settled on conference realignment
Bleacher Report
Chase Young Placed on PUP List amid Injury Rehab; Will Miss Commanders' 1st 4 Games
Washington Commanders edge-rusher Chase Young will miss the first four games of the 2022 season after being placed on the reserve/PUP (physically unable to perform) list Tuesday. Young continues to recover from a torn right ACL suffered last November. He's eligible to return in Week 5 on Oct. 9 against...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Wizards, Capitals Owner Ted Leonsis Emerges as 'Suitor' to Buy Washington Nationals
Ted Leonsis, the owner of the NBA's Washington Wizards, NHL's Capitals and WNBA's Mystics "has emerged as a suitor" to buy MLB's Nationals, according to Barry Svrluga, Ben Strauss and Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post. Leonsis "is among the would-be buyers granted access to the Nationals' financial data, a...
ESPN projects Florida State to return to the Sun Bowl in 2022
A return to where it all started?
Bleacher Report
Little League World Series 2022: Sunday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions
The teams likely to challenge for a Little League World Series championship have emerged from the pack, and on Sunday, they will have the opportunity to establish themselves as favorites in the United States and International brackets. Iowa and Pennsylvania will look to build on huge victories Saturday afternoon to...
Bleacher Report
Commanders to Retire Sonny Jurgensen's Jersey; QB Inducted into Hall of Fame in 1983
Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen is getting his No. 9 jersey retired by the Washington Commanders. Per ESPN's John Keim, the ceremony will take place during Washington's Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Jurgensen played 18 seasons in the NFL from 1957 to 1974. He was drafted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
'Friday Night Lights' Football Coach Gary Gaines Dies at Age 73
Gary Gaines, who served as the head coach of the Texas high school football team featured in the Friday Night Lights book, died Monday at the age of 73. Gaines' family said in a statement his death came after a "long battle with Alzheimer's disease," according to the Associated Press.
Bleacher Report
Raiders News: Kenyan Drake to Be Released; Played 12 Games for LV Last Season
Veteran running back Kenyan Drake's time with the Las Vegas Raiders will come to an end after one year. General manager Dave Ziegler informed Drake of the team's decision in a phone call. "He let me know how they were planning on moving forward, how really uncustomary it was for...
Bleacher Report
Giants' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season
The 2022 season is likely to be a transitional year for the New York Giants. Brian Daboll took over as head coach early this offseason—with Joe Schoen as general manager—but many of the core roster pieces remain. However, the futures of players such as quarterback Daniel Jones and...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
College Football Picks: Week 0 Predictions for Every Game
The long college football offseason is finally over, folks. While most programs officially begin their season on Labor Day weekend, there is a slate of games each year the week before Week 1. It's known as Week Zero, and there are 11 games this year slated as our tune-up for the 2022 season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
NBA 2K23 Introduces New WNBA Features for 'The W' on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
2K Sports is continuing to widen the WNBA's footprint in NBA 2K23, announcing Tuesday the updates it made to The W for the upcoming New Gen versions of the game. The All-Star Game and Commissioner's Cup will both be featured in The W's MyPLAYER mode. To the delight of WNBA...
Bleacher Report
Andre Iguodala Defends NBA's 82-Game Schedule: 'You Have to Carry on That Tradition'
Four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala said the league should never reduce its 82-game regular-season schedule. Iguodala argued Friday on the Point Forward podcast (via Lee Tran of Fadeaway World) being able to survive the grind of an entire campaign is part of the challenge that separates players at basketball's highest level:
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Jamey Rootes Dies at Age 56; Was Texans' 1st Team President
Jamey Rootes, who served as the Houston Texans' team president from their inaugural season in 2002 through his 2021 retirement, died Sunday at the age of 56. His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, posted a statement on Facebook, saying his death came after a "battle with mental health issues":. The Texans'...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Danny Ainge Has 2 Offers He 'Really Likes' for Star
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz haven't found much success in trade discussions centered around Donovan Mitchell, but it appears Danny Ainge has no shortage of options in exchange for the veteran. The Jazz team president "is telling confidants two other teams have made offers he likes," according to...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Tony Buzbee Calls for NFL to Take 'Immediate Action' Against Saints' Alvin Kamara
Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the man allegedly assaulted by Alvin Kamara, is calling for the NFL and others to take action against the New Orleans Saints running back. "The attack on Mr. Greene was unprovoked and extremely violent," Buzbee said in a statement, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "We call on the appropriate authorities to exact swift punishment against all parties involved in the attack. We also encourage the NFL to take immediate action. As appropriate, we will make Mr. Greene available to the authorities and the NFL, to the extent they wish to speak with him."
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis for Bulls' Zach LaVine Trade Floated by NBA Exec
There are members of the Los Angeles Lakers front office that would be interested in exploring trade options for Anthony Davis, according to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney, and one Western Conference executive believes the Chicago Bulls could be a potential partner. The executive told Deveney, via Heavy.com's Austin Boyd:. “The main...
Comments / 0