Press Release: Feed Our Vets Receives Excellus BCBS Community Health Award
UTICA, N.Y. — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Feed Our Veterans (Feed Our Vets) a Community Health Award of $2,000. Feed Our Vets helps put food on the tables of our local veterans and active-duty military through their food pantry in New York Mills. Veterans in need can shop for a variety of food including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, and dairy products free of charge at the pantry.
Local News: Herkimer County HealthNet Receives $2,500 Grant from Excellus BCBS
HERKIMER, NY — Herkimer County HealthNet has received a sponsorship in the amount of $2,500 from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield in their effort to increase access to healthcare through providing Diabetes prevention workshops in Herkimer County. In recent years, Herkimer County HealthNet has identified access to healthcare as a barrier to better health.
Press Release: MVCC Cultural to Host Introductory Brewing Workshop for Beer Lovers
The Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series will host the hands-on workshop “Introductory Brewing for Beer Lovers” with professional brewer Joe Kinney, a Technical Assistant in MVCC’s School of STEM-Transfer. Participants will gain an understanding of the process and underlying science for successful homebrewing while learning the basics of ingredients, brewing, fermentation, and bottling.
Press Release: Tuesdays on the Towpath Utica Ride to be Held September 6
On September 6th the Oneida County History Center will host Tuesdays on the Towpath in Utica. This year marks the 10th anniversary of this award-winning ride. This guided tour includes a speaker who will illuminate history, ecology, and other topics along the historic Erie Canal. The ride starts at 6:00...
Press Release: Johnson Park Center Announces Upcoming Free Food and School Supplies Giveaways
Utica, NY — On behalf of the JCTOD Outreach, Inc. (dba) Johnson Park Center (JPC) Food Pantry, our Program Participants, Staff, and Board of Directors, we are honored and grateful to have served the Community for 27 years. JPC continues with the positive change to meet the need as the Community is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). We invite you to the JPC 27th Year – Days of Celebration with the JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food and School Supplies Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine” on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm.
Press Release: The Family Counseling Center Shares Information Ahead of ‘International Overdose Awareness Day’
Gloversville, NY — The Family Counseling Center is reaching out to the community in advance of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, 2022. Begun in 2001 in Australia, International Overdose Awareness Day provides an opportunity to increase awareness of drug overdose, commemorate those who have been lost to overdose, and acknowledge the grief of families and friends left behind.
