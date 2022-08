According to the Brookings Institute, there is an opportunity for Black-owned businesses to unlock some $700 billion in revenue if they were earning at the same level as their non-Black business owner counterparts. Entrepreneurship, for many Black business owners, represents far more than owning a business and living the American dream. For many Black Americans, entrepreneurship represents a way to disrupt systemic racism and discrimination. Through Business Equity for Indy (BEI), Black-owned businesses are able to realize their dreams while creating ripples of impact throughout the Indy region.

