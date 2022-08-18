ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

103.9 The Breeze

PBR Returns to Albany! Including the ’21 Champion from Upstate NY!

Pro Bull Riders’ Premier Series Returns to Albany, New York for First Time in More Than 14 Years- Tickets are On-Sale Now and you can win them all week on 1077 GNA!. The last time an event of this magnitude came to the area was back in 20008, but later this winter, it'll be bucking back in town, and for the first time in more than 14 years, Professional Bull Riders' will "Unleash The Beast"!
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Stroke Survivor Returns To NY On Inspirational Cycle Across USA

Strokes affect around 800,000 people in the US every year. With a stroke comes a physical, mental, and emotional road to recovery not just for the survivors, but their families as well. Tonight, a former Albany Academy student returns to the Capital Region on a cross-country bike ride to share his story of stroke, aphasia, and the grit to keep improving every single day.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Major Clifton Park Overpass Project Almost Done! Look at the Progress

It was over a year ago, back in April of 2021, when a lift truck carrying heavy equipment hit the Sitterly Road overpass causing major damage and a traffic nightmare. For a time, The New York State Department of Transportation worked with the town and motorists to temporarily open it while they did their work. But the overpass has been closed since June creating major traffic in the area. There is good news. Check out the progress.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Popular Capital Region Donut & Chicken Shop Opens 2nd Location In Troy

A popular Clifton Park donut joint is now serving up gourmet donuts and chicken in downtown Troy. When it comes to donuts, there are great and there are AMAZING. And when 518 Donuts in Clifton Park opened last year, they immediately landed in that AMAZING category. Not to mention, they were also serving up gourmet fried chicken and fried chicken sandwiches that were in that AMAZING category as well.
TROY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors

Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors. Life hasn't been easy on anyone in the restaurant industry over the last few years and that may be the understatement of the year. A global pandemic, rising food costs, and lack of hired help have shelved many fine area establishments that had thrived in the past under different circumstances.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Delicious Lobster Food Truck From “Shark Tank” Sets Another Capital Region Visit

Did you miss the most recent Cousins Maine Lobster to the Capital Region? You will have another opportunity this month to get a taste of the Maine Coast!. If you love the TV reality investment show "Shark Tank" you probably know about Cousin Maine Lobster and their backstory. If you are not aware, you can revisit their story with CNBC: as the story goes, the food truck was started by 2 Maine natives who wanted to bring the real Maine lobster experience to where they were living in California. After the Shark Tank visit and investment, they grew into a nationwide franchise with restaurants and food trucks operating all over the country, including in New York City.
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

