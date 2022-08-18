Read full article on original website
W.Va. Kids Count Tallies Data On State Of Children
West Virginia ranked 42nd in the latest Kids Count Databook produced by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The databook tracks hard data on the challenges facing kids around the nation. This latest report has a particular focus on mental health and anxiety challenges facing kids after the pandemic. News Director...
Kids Count Databook Tracks Mental Health, Anxiety In Latest Report On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the Kids Count Databook tracks hard data on the challenges facing kids around the nation. This latest report has a particular focus on mental health and anxiety challenges facing kids after the pandemic. News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Tricia Kingery, the executive director of...
Welsh Tradition Lives On In Southern Ohio, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, there is a traditional music competition that goes back nearly 1,000 years to Wales. Immigrants brought the tradition to southern Ohio, where it has endured for generations. We learn how youth are keeping it alive. Folkways reporter Capri Cafaro has this story. Also, in this...
First Charter Schools In W.Va. Begin Inaugural Fall Terms
West Virginia’s first four charter schools have opened their doors to students. Three schools began their fall term Monday, including the brick-and-mortar Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy along with online schools West Virginia Virtual Academy and the Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia. The Morgantown-based West Virginia Academy opened its doors on Aug. 2.
Volunteers Needed To Help With Annual Kanawha River Cleanup
An annual clean up along the Kanawha River is about two and half weeks away. Organizers are looking for volunteers in three counties. The beautification project is part of the 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup and the Make It Shine program. The river runs from Gauley Bridge to the...
Justice: Building More Dams And Lakes Key To Flood Control
In his Tuesday coronavirus briefing, Gov. Jim Justice repeated his belief that the “big fix” to flood control is building “lots of dams and lakes.”. “Those lakes would help us with energy generation and tourism,” Justice said. “But more than anything, it would truly help us with flood control.“
W.Va. 4-H Expands Its Educational Focus
West Virginia’s 4-H presence at this year’s state fair demonstrated a much more diverse educational platform from its agriculture base. With representation from all 55 counties, the sprawling 4-H State Fair exhibit hall was not big enough to contain the nearly 3,000 student project entries. First organized in...
