Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinmagazine.com
How Starlink Changes Bitcoin Mining And Improves Decentralization
This is an opinion editorial by El Sultan Bitcoin, former CEO at Coinspree and current Latin America product marketing manager at Ledn. Over a year has elapsed since the great bitcoin mining migration began, when the network experienced a 60%-plus reduction in hash rate due to the Chinese Communist Party’s attack on bitcoin mining. The aftermath of China’s mining ban equated to the United States absorbing a greater part of the hash power that used to be located in mainland China. Hash rate recovered and reached all-time highs again. No questions arise regarding Bitcoin’s resilience here. However, one may ask how network and mining decentralization can be fostered to limit the impact of similar attacks on Bitcoin.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Over Half Of Indian Bitcoin, Crypto Investors Say It Is The Future Of Finance: Survey
KuCoin released a survey detailing bitcoin and crypto adoption in India. 56% of surveyed investors believe bitcoin and crypto are the future of finance. India’s investor class is becoming increasingly younger with time. Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin published a survey titled “Into The Cryptoverse” showcasing the rising bitcoin and cryptocurrency...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Pleb Miner Month Celebrates The Rise Of Home Bitcoin Miners
This is an opinion editorial by Barnminer, a Bitcoiner focused on improving self-sovereignty and onboarding home miners. Bitcoin mining began at home with Satoshi Nakamoto mining the first 50 bitcoin in the genesis block on what would likely be considered an antiquated desktop computer by today’s standards. Mining has since morphed into a multibillion-dollar industry with fiat-style publicly traded mining behemoths with market capitalizations well into the billions. This includes large companies such as Marathon Digital Holdings, Riot Blockchain, Hut 8 Mining, Hive Blockchain and the like.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Risk Reverses As The Dollar Strengthens. The Bitcoin Price May Suffer
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. This article will cover legacy market dynamics and evaluate the current...
Comments / 0