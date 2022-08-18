ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

‘King Kong’ Series in the Works at Disney+ From James Wan’s Atomic Monster

King Kong is going from Skull Island to Disney+. The iconic movie monster, who first appeared in Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack’s 1933 masterpiece, will be headed to Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform in “King Kong” (working title). The project will be the first live-action series set in the Kong Universe, and hails from James Wan and his Atomic Monster production company and Stephany Folsom, who has worked on Disney projects like “Toy Story 4” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”
TheWrap

HBO Max Cancels More Animation, Including ‘Batman: The Caped Crusader’ and 2 ‘Looney Tunes’ Projects

HBO Max continues its baffling decisions regarding its animated programming, with six animated projects no longer making their way to the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, TheWrap has confirmed. Among the projects that will no longer stream on the platform: “Batman: The Caped Crusader,” from “The Batman” director Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams...
TheWrap

‘House of the Dragon’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel?

It’s time to journey back to the Seven Kingdoms Sunday nights on HBO with the new fantasy series “House of the Dragon.”. The drama — from creators George R.R. Martin (author of the “Game of Thrones” book series) and Ryan Condal — will look back 200 years before the events of “Thrones,” when House Targaryen ruled Westeros and held the Iron Throne.
TheWrap

How Demand for Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Stacks Up Against Other Neil Gaiman Shows | Charts

Parrot Analytics analyzes how important a show’s source material is versus the network it’s available on. “The Sandman” just topped the ranking of most in-demand new series in the U.S. following its premiere on Netflix earlier this month. This isn’t surprising as Neil Gaiman has proved to be one of the authors whose work is consistently popular when adapted for TV. But how well does demand for “The Sandman” compare to other Gaiman series adaptations?
TheWrap

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Bosses Explain How They Landed on Their ‘A’

Spoiler alert! This post contains spoilers for the finale of HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”. “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” came to an end this week, and we finally got answers about the man behind the mask. As it turns out, “A” was Angela Waters’ brother, who was acting at the direction of their father — the principal of Millwood High School. And, as TheWrap learned, it was a twist that wasn’t ironed out when bosses Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring entered the writers room.
TheWrap

What to Remember From ‘Game of Thrones’ for HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’

Appointment watching is back Sunday nights with the debut season of HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” a prequel series to “Game of Thrones.”. The two fantasy dramas don’t have any of the same characters, but they are deeply connected both behind the scenes – with “Thrones” series author George R.R. Martin serving as a co-creator and executive producer of this series, and Miguel Sapochnik, a veteran “Thrones” director, now the co-showrunner of this show (alongside Ryan Condal) — and through the ancient family Houses that make up the cast of characters.
TheWrap

‘Purple Hearts’ Enters Netflix All-Time Films List, Passing ‘The Irishman’ and ‘The Unforgivable’

Netflix’s “Purple Hearts,” directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, has entered the streamer’s Most Popular Films List, ranking at seventh. Starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, the movie tells the story of Cassie Salazar (Carson) and Luke Morrow (Galitzine), who find themselves in a tricky situation when they get married purely for the financial benefits that come with their union. Luke is about to deploy for The Marines when he meets Cassie, an aspiring musician with very liberal views. First they clash in an argument over their political leanings, but when Cassie asks an old friend of hers to get married so that she can actually afford the insulin she needs in order to live for diabetes, Luke steps in when Frankie (Chosen Jacobs) declines Cassie’s offer.
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in August

As the summer comes to a close, catch up on new releases and library titles that hit HBO Max this month. A new documentary revealing archival footage of Princess Diana, a coming-of-age drama surrounding an Irish family in the 1960s and a cult classic about basketball and romance are only some of the notable films that made their debut on HBO Max in August.
TheWrap

New ‘Avatar’ Poster and Trailer Debut Ahead of Theatrical Re-Release (Video)

We are officially entering “Avatar” season. With the long-awaited “Avatar: The Way of Water” finally debuting in theaters this Christmas, James Cameron and Disney have decided the way to get you properly amped for the sequel is to re-release the original film in theaters. And now a new trailer and poster have debuted for the release, which will be hitting theaters “in 3D and all formats” next month (September 23).
TheWrap

‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Sets First-Look Deal With Warner Bros., Re-Ups With Warner Bros. TV

“The Batman” filmmaker Matt Reeves is staying in the Warner Bros. family for the foreseeable future. The writer and director who revitalized the Batman franchise with Robert Pattinson earlier this year has become the first filmmaker to set up a first look deal with Warner Bros. since Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav set Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to run the film division.
TheWrap

