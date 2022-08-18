Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxlexington.com
Justin Logan’s forecast: Pleasant today, humid late week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — High pressure will keep today’s weather nice and dry. Scattered clouds will develop into the afternoon, but humidity stays low. Temperatures warm into the low to mid-80s. Patchy fog will form again overnight, otherwise another comfortable night with lows in the upper 50s...
foxlexington.com
The ‘Big Brown Truck Pull’ for Special Olympics of Kentucky takes place
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Dozens of people put their strength to the test on Saturday. Teams of 15 took turns pulling a UPS 18-wheeler cargo truck. The teams had to pull the truck a distance of 12 feet and the team to pull it the fastest won some pretty neat trophies in the categories of men’s, women’s, co-ed, youth’s, and pee-wee divisions.
foxlexington.com
Boyle Co., Tates Creek grab wins in Ft. Harrod Bowl
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fort Harrod Bowl gives four local high school football teams a chance to get out on the gridiron and get their seasons started the right way. One day after most teams started on Friday night, these teams face off in Saturday ballgames. Boyle...
foxlexington.com
1 killed in Madison County crash, Kentucky State Police investigating
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that killed one individual in Madison County. The Kentucky State Police said they responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday regarding a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of KY-627 and Daniel Drive in Madison County. KSP’s initial...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxlexington.com
Calipari Foundation donates thousands of shoes for eastern Kentucky flood victims
A small gesture can go a long way. University of Kentucky basketball officials coordinated thousands of donations for people still in shelters. The Calipari Foundation, in conjunction with Samaritans Feet, donated 5,000 shoes for flood victims. Another 10,000 pairs of socks were donated by Hanes.
foxlexington.com
6 Wildcats named to Preseason All-SEC team
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Tuesday, Six Kentucky Wildcats were named to the Preseason All-Southeastern Conference team by the league’s coaches. However, senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. was the only Cat voted first-team. Senior offensive guard Kenneth Horsey was named second-team offense, while senior quarterback Will...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating shooting on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting on New Circle Road on Sunday. At around 3:09 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 1100 block of New Circle Road after receiving reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police said they located shell casings and...
foxlexington.com
Winchester band chases Hollywood dreams
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Every band needs their big break. Happening now, you can help four local rock stars get theirs. Bruce Stanfield, Dave Keefer, Rodney Hull, and Lark Watts banded together nearly 35 years ago. Currently living in different cities across the country, they haven’t played together in almost a year. They hope the next time they take the stage it’s at the iconic Hollywood Bowl. To get there though, the group of Winchester natives needs a little hometown help.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxlexington.com
Mercer County Schools mourns loss of 8th-grade student
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Mercer County community is mourning the tragic loss of an 8th-grade student. Mercer County Schools Superintendent Jason Booher released a statement on Sunday which indicated that Griffin Baker, an eighth-grader at King Middle School, passed away due to injuries he sustained in an ATV accident.
foxlexington.com
Source: Jason Moseley out at Frederick Douglass
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A source close to the situation confirmed to FOX 56 Sports that Jason Moseley is currently removed from his position as Frederick Douglass head boys basketball coach. The source confirmed he is no longer the head coach “at this time.”. Matt Jones of...
foxlexington.com
Will Levis named to Manning Award watch list
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Will Levis continues to add to his preseason award watch list count as the season approaches. On Monday, Levis found himself on both the Manning Award watch list and the College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Year Trophy watch list. Levis has...
foxlexington.com
Jessamine County K9 gets bulletproof vest from community donor
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A K9 unit in Jessamine County has a brand new bulletproof vest thanks to the donation of an anonymous community member. The Jessamine County Sheriff’s said a female resident reached out to them after the death of K9 Drago in the Floyd County shooting and wanted to donate the funds needed for a vest that will protect their K9.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxlexington.com
Off-duty Lexington police officer arrested on DUI charge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington police officer was charged with driving under the influence on Tuesday. Anthony Delimpo, a 40-year-old police officer with the Lexington Police Department, was on the side of westbound I-64 when he was approached by officers, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.
foxlexington.com
Crime Stoppers detective arrested on DUI charges
A Lexington police officer was charged with driving under the influence on Tuesday. Anthony Delimpo, a 40-year-old police officer with the Lexington Police Department, was on the side of westbound I-64 when he was approached by officers, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.
foxlexington.com
Lexington nurse arrested, accused of killing patient
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington nurse has been indicted and arrested for murder following the death of a patient at Baptist Health Lexington. According to the Lexington Police Department, Eyvette Hunter, 52, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the death of 97-year-old James Morris. Authorities stated...
foxlexington.com
Barnhart, Feamster inducted into Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The 2022 Class for the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame is officially inducted. On Monday night, the class of University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart, former UK administrator Sue Feamster, former Louisville running back Michael Bush, and NCAA Champion Dallas Thornton were inducted at the Galt Hotel.
Comments / 0