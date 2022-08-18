Read full article on original website
Folks started pulling away and then stalling out down the road. As the great philosopher Ted Theodore Logan once said, "Strange things are afoot at the Circle K". They sure were for some folks in El Paso, Texas over the weekend. If you happened to fill up this past Saturday night (August 20, 2022) at the Dyer Street location it is possible your car was filled with water and not gas.
