ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Lonestar 99.5

Texas Gas Station Accidentally Gave Customers Water Instead of Gas

Folks started pulling away and then stalling out down the road. As the great philosopher Ted Theodore Logan once said, "Strange things are afoot at the Circle K". They sure were for some folks in El Paso, Texas over the weekend. If you happened to fill up this past Saturday night (August 20, 2022) at the Dyer Street location it is possible your car was filled with water and not gas.
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Texas Tech Is Downright Affordable Compared to Other Texas Schools

In-state tuition at Texas Tech University is well below other Texas schools like Baylor, Rice and TCU. It's also below the average yearly salary of Texas workers, unlike those aforementioned universities. The Houston Chronicle recently did a comparative graph between several of the most popular Texas universities. Southern Methodist University...
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!

Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
Lonestar 99.5

DPS Warns Of Increased Patrol Over The Next Few Weeks

I know there are some people out there who are amazing law-abiding citizens who never speed. Most of us have the ever-living fear of seeing those red and blues in our rearview mirrors. Everyone is in such a hurry these days, if we can get somewhere three minutes faster we will hammer down on the pedal.
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy