Coming off a 13-0 season and a state championship, there is transition in Meade. They lose eight senior from their 8 man division 1 championship team. Last year’s head coach and longtime assistant took the Liberal job after last season. But there is reason to believe it can be a successful transition. MHS graduate Clint Kuhns was an assistant last year and takes the head coaching reigns of the program. He is from Meade and was on former coach Scott Moshier’s first team at Meade in 2007. That team turned Meade’s fortunes from a doormat to a program which has now won three state titles in the past 12 seasons.

MEADE, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO