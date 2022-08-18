Read full article on original website
Rickie Lynn Sumner
Rickie Lynn Sumner of Aurora, Colorado passed away on July 23, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. Rickie was born in Karlstad, Minnesota on September 12, 1951 to Ronald “Bill” and Donna Sumner. He attended Liberal High School graduating in 1969. After high school he served in the...
Kathy Lynn (Zunk) Sumner
Kathy Lynn (Zunk) Sumner of Aurora, Colorado passed away on July 12, 2022. Kathy was born in Liberal, Kansas on October 21, 1952 to Robert and Dolores Zunk. She attended Hooker High School graduating in 1971. Kathy married Rickie Lynn Sumner and together they had three children, Eric, Donna and...
Gene Robert “Bob” Olson
Gene Robert “Bob” Olson, 68, of Liberal, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at his home. He was born on December 6, 1953 to Oscar Junior Olson and Dorothy (Dotts) Olson at Liberal, Kansas. He attended school at Liberal graduating from Liberal High School in 1973.
Kuhns Keeps Meade on Track After State Title
Coming off a 13-0 season and a state championship, there is transition in Meade. They lose eight senior from their 8 man division 1 championship team. Last year’s head coach and longtime assistant took the Liberal job after last season. But there is reason to believe it can be a successful transition. MHS graduate Clint Kuhns was an assistant last year and takes the head coaching reigns of the program. He is from Meade and was on former coach Scott Moshier’s first team at Meade in 2007. That team turned Meade’s fortunes from a doormat to a program which has now won three state titles in the past 12 seasons.
Forgan Man Dies in Accident in Beaver County
A fatality accident occurred on Saturday at afternoon at County Road EW 5 and County Road NS 126, which is 5 north and 7 east of Turpin, Oklahoma in Beaver County. A 2022 Ford F250 pickup truck driven by Earl Wayne Semmel, age 87, of Forgan, Oklahoma was westbound on County Road EW 5. A 2015 Kenworth truck driven by Arthur Pienaar, 22, of Liberal, was southbound on County Road.
