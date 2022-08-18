FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools is upping its pay rates for substitute teachers particularly those with more education and experience. According to The Journal Gazette, for some substitutes the rate changes approved Monday mean they will earn $50 more per day. Not every substitute is getting an increase, however. The district proposed higher rates to attract substitutes with more education and teaching experience, officials said.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO