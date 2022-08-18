Read full article on original website
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne chocolatier has announced that they are closing one of their stores. DeBrand Fine Chocolates was established in Fort Wayne in October of 1987, according to the company’s website, and is currently operating four stores in the city with one in Indianapolis.
fortwaynesnbc.com
New Haven businesses launch sign war
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The ‘sign wars’ have now made it to New Haven, which workers at the three businesses hope will boost morale and bring smiles to passersby. Sign wars--you may have seen them on social media, where restaurants and businesses write puns,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner IDs motorcyclist in fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that happened on August 11, 2022. The coroner’s office says on August 21, they were notified of the death of Bruce Scott Hoppas, 55, from Columbia City.
WOWO News
Allen County considering “no less than seven sites” for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters said that the county is considering multiple locations for a new Allen County Jail, including the current proposed site in southeast Fort Wayne. In an interview on the Pat Miller Program, Peters said that nothing has changed with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Ramp to I-469 closed after semi tips
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A ramp to Interstate 469 was closed for two hours midday Monday after a semi tipped over. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the ramp from Maysville Road/S.R. 39 to northbound 469 on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. Authorities said a semi...
WOWO News
UPDATED: Three Indiana State University students killed in car crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team were among the three students who were killed in a weekend crash, officials said Monday. Two other football team members who were injured in the crash were out of intensive care but remained hospitalized...
WANE-TV
Coroner: Motorcyclist in northwest side crash with semi ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist involved in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer rig at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 earlier this month has died. The Allen County Coroner’s office said 55-year-old Bruce Scott Hoppas died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.
fortwaynesnbc.com
POLICE: Severe weather, alcohol, speeding believed to be factors in crash that killed ISU students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the report regarding the crash that killed three ISU students and injured two others over the weekend. The department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana, when a car carrying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Quimby Hall, part of The Clyde, has opened for catered events, part of the Sweet Family
For years, Waynedale watched the sad decline of Quimby Village on Bluffton Road. It was a landmark on the way to Fort Wayne International Airport, but had fallen on hard times since the glory days when the movie theater ran the premiere of the Beatles movie, “A Hard Day’s Night.”
WISH-TV
Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash
RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
WOWO News
Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle vs. semi crash that occurred back on Aug. 11. The coroner’s office was notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi truck at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 at about 8:15 p.m. The motorcycle rider, Bruce Scott Hoppas, 55 of Columbia City, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
cbs4indy.com
Authorities identify Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash
RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
wfft.com
NACS tables Huntertown annexation discussion, rejects Union Chapel Trail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Multiple items on Monday evening’s Northwest Allen County Schools board agenda could be affecting growth and development in Allen County, but the meeting didn’t go as planned for everyone involved. One of the bigger agenda items: Huntertown requesting the voluntary annexation of some...
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry weighs in on Allen County jail discussion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Allen County works under a judge’s order to relieve overcrowding in the jail, Fort Wayne’s mayor weighed in Monday on the discussion. In the statement, Mayor Tom Henry said the city of Fort Wayne recognizes “the current jail will not suffice, and a new state-of-the-art facility needs to be constructed.”
cutoday.info
Two Indiana Credit Unions Announce Intent to Merge
FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Two Indiana credit unions have announced their intent to move. The $19.1-millionEast Allen Credit Union is seeking to merge into the $645.5-million ProFed Credit Union in Fort Wayne. The credit unions reported they have received regulatory approval and the merger will now depend on a vote by members of East Allen CU.
WOWO News
Bump In Pay Coming For FWCS Substitute Teachers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools is upping its pay rates for substitute teachers particularly those with more education and experience. According to The Journal Gazette, for some substitutes the rate changes approved Monday mean they will earn $50 more per day. Not every substitute is getting an increase, however. The district proposed higher rates to attract substitutes with more education and teaching experience, officials said.
wfft.com
DeKalb County plans to increase vehicle license fees for folks who drive a horse and buggy
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) — Free vehicle license fees may become a thing of the past for people who travel by horse and buggy. The DeKalb County Commissioners plan to increase the license fees for horse-drawn buggies and trailers to $250 a year. If folks own more than one, they...
WANE-TV
Wings, beer & bourbon back at Headwaters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headwaters Park is hosting on Saturday the fourth annual Wings, Beer and Bourbon Festival. Four food trucks are on hand to satisfy the cravings of wings and BBQ. There’s also a competition for the best BBQ in Fort Wayne. Entertainment includes corn hole,...
Inside Indiana Business
Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag
Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
Comments / 0