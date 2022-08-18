ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

wuwm.com

Following deaths of two students from fentanyl in 2021, UWM makes Narcan available on campus

After two University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students died from fentanyl poisoning last year, the university is stepping up overdose prevention efforts. UWM announced Monday that it installed 21 Narcan kits at its Milwaukee, Waukesha and Washington County campuses. Narcan, or naloxone, is a nasal spray that temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Evers, Michels and the competition for Wisconsin's blue-collar voters

One path to victory in the race for Wisconsin Governor this year is winning over the most blue collar voters. So, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers campaigned in West Allis Monday, a mostly blue-collar suburb that went for him over Republican Scott Walker by about four percentage points in the November, 2018 vote for governor.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Where passenger rail may be headed in Wisconsin—eventually

According to a newly-posted federal document, the Evers Administration is trying to help a private company keep alive the idea of commuter rail between Kenosha and Milwaukee. Last week, The Federal Transit Administration updated its website, to include a profile of the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) rail project, as provided this month by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Bay View development plan could bring big changes to the Milwaukee neighborhood

Bay View is a popular neighborhood for new homebuyers in Milwaukee, but while demand grows, the available housing has remained relatively stable. Although some larger condos have been built near the neighborhood’s commercial districts, there’s still a lot of room to grow. A new long-range plan for the neighborhood, drafted by Milwaukee’s Department of City Development, could change that. It proposes large-scale developments, more affordable housing, and new transit options.
MILWAUKEE, WI

