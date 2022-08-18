Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Has an ‘Epic’ Finalist in Kids Mullet Championship
Go ahead, take a moment to catch your breath. I know it was taken away by Epic Orta's voluminous, honey brown locks. Yes, the kid with an epic mullet is named...Epic. Has a child ever been more appropriately monikered?. Epic's mullet is seriously styled. I love that it's nearly a...
Talented Texas Artist Makes Detailed Images Out of Rice
There are so many different forms of art out there that it’s hard to keep track of each one. You have the classics like painting, drawing, and sculpting, but you also have more resent and unique ones that use interesting media. Many of these newer artforms get extremely creative...
New Texas Season Hunting, Fishing Licenses Now Available
Calling all hunters and fishermen, it is now time to renew your licenses for the new season. Your current ones you have now will expire at the end of August so you better act fast for the new license. There are some new things you do need to know. This...
Get Ready for Fall With These 15 Texas-Made Decorations and Home Goods
As the weather slowly cools off and the leaves start to turn brown, you know fall is on the way. The official first day of fall is only one month away, which means it’s time to gather up all those decorations and refresh your collection with some new purchases.
Talk 1340
Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0