Louisiana State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Initiative to limit interest rates on debt from healthcare services certified for Arizona ballot

Arizonans will decide on a ballot initiative designed to limit interest rates on debt from health-care services. The proposal is the first initiative certified for the ballot in Arizona for November, and the first of three initiatives with signatures under review to be certified. There are also eight legislative referrals on the ballot in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: 54% of New Hampshire homeowners are 'equity-rich'

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report measuring home values. The report by ATTOM, a curator of national real estate data, compared states and found that as of the end of the second quarter, there were at least 283,680 outstanding mortgages in New Hampshire. Of those mortgagees, 54% were considered equity-rich, meaning that loans on the properties were no more than 50% of their estimated market values.
REAL ESTATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri Democrats critical of Gov. Parson's proposed tax cut

(The Center Square) – As Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson began traveling throughout the state on Tuesday to promote a $700 million income tax reduction during a special session in September, Democrats criticized the plan. “The Governor’s Special Session is an election season ploy to change the subject after...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia first quarter traffic deaths up 71%

(The Center Square) – Traffic-related fatalities in Virginia rose significantly in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2021, according to numbers released by the National Highway Traffic Administration at the U.S. Department of Transportation. During the first three months of the year, there...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

In wake of storms in East Texas, officials warn against scammers

Severe weather inundated East and Northeast Texas on Monday, bringing nearly 13 inches of rainfall and flash flooding to the area and causing thousands to lose power. As a result of Monday’s storms, many East Texans are left with flooded property, damaged roofs and more. This invites storm chasers...
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor Little Calls for Special Session of the Idaho Legislature

Governor Brad Little and legislative leaders announced on Tuesday a special legislative session will be held September 1, to use the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Arkansas panel approves ARPA funds for attorneys

(The Center Square) - An Arkansas Legislative subcommittee approved $9 million worth of American Rescue Plan Act money to hire attorneys and staff to address backlogs of legal cases delayed because of COVID-19. The Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee approved $4.5 million in appropriations for the Arkansas Public Defender...
ARKANSAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pennsylvania's economy still growing, but lags behind the national average

(The Center Square) – Labor force participation hasn’t recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and job openings have fallen, but Pennsylvania employment gains “remain strong.”. The monthly economic update for August from the Independent Fiscal Office has a cautiously optimistic tone, with positive results from four leading economic indicators....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Maine nurses reject union decertification effort

(The Center Square) – Nurses at one of Maine's largest hospitals have voted to keep their union representation following a decertification push by non-union workers who objected to a previous mail balloting vote. The vote, held between Aug. 17-18, affirmed the Maine State Nurses Association as the union representative...
MAINE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

BESE puts off vote on high school overhaul in face of heavy criticism

BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid heavy opposition from local superintendents, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday voted to delay action on a plan to toughen how high schools are rated until at least October. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others have said for months that major changes are needed...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Osborn, Russ, David advance from runoffs in state secondary office races

OKLAHOMA CITY — Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn defeated Republican challenger Rep. Sean Roberts in the primary runoff Tuesday. Osborn had about 53% of the vote in nearly complete results from the State Election Board late Tuesday. Osborn, a former small-business owner and past member of the Oklahoma House, is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

South Dakota panel approves increase in mileage costs for state employees

(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Rules Review Committee on Tuesday approved an increase in travel expenses for state employees on official state business. The change increases reimbursement from 42 cents to 51 cents per mile for employees who drive their private vehicles outside of the city where they work.
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Arizona Republican lawmaker candidate wants to raise teacher pay by $10,000 per year

(The Center Square) – A Republican state representative candidate wants to increase Arizona's teacher pay. Matt Gress, who is running in District 4, recently announced his "Pay Teachers First Plan." The plan would provide every Arizona public school teacher with a $10,000 raise. It would do so by providing "100 percent of the new state dollars going directly to the teachers, rather than bureaucracy, and significantly boosting starting teacher pay," according to his campaign's website.
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

GOP hopes stoked in Oregon even as party hits West Coast low point

A new election forecast says there’s wobble in Democrats’ 40-year hold on the Oregon governor’s office, even as Republicans hit a historic low point along the West Coast. The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 18, moved the Nov. 8 race for...
OREGON STATE

