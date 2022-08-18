Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Police investigate Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Three people are injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in an area of Peoria that’s on the border of the West Bluff and Central Peoria areas. Police say a call came in around 3:15 P.M. of a 20-round ShotSpotter alert on West Virginia Avenue, near Virginia and Isabell.
wcsjnews.com
Woman Indicted on Third DUI Offense in Grundy Co.
A Grundy County grand jury indicted a Peoria woman on four felony charges last Wednesday. Amanda Anderson was charged with Aggravated DUI, a class two felony and two counts of Aggravated DUI along with Driving While License Revoked, all class four felonies. The 41-year-old Anderson was arrested by the Illinois...
Details released in Wataga arrests
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has released the list of outstanding warrants and bond amounts for the four individuals who were arrested in Wataga on August 22. Nathan Cantu Failure To Appear Warrant $100,000 Aggravated Assault/Discharge Firearm $500,000 Criminal Damage to Property $10,000 Criminal Damage to Property and Violation of Order of Protection $100,000 Aggravated […]
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Tuesday, August 22nd
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Corey Noble, 48, of Lockport for driving while license suspended....
wjol.com
Stolen Vehicle from Maine Recovered in Joliet After Chase
On Monday night, at 10:35 pm, Joliet Police were called near the area of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center after receiving a report of a stolen Land Rover SUV out of Maine that was being tracked by the vehicle’s owner via GPS. Officers located the vehicle with a female driver, later identified as 29-year-old Katelynn Dubois of Wales Maine, on the south end of the hospital property and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled as Officers approached the vehicle on foot. Police later located the SUV parked and unoccupied in the 1400 block of Mayfield Avenue. WJOL has been told that the SUV now had an Illinois registration plate that did not match the vehicle. The Maine registration plate that had previously been attached to the vehicle along with a screwdriver was located in the front passenger seat. Officers set up a perimeter and a K9 was deployed to conduct an extensive search of the area.
4 arrested after apartment complex raid
On Monday, August 22, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received information about the location of several wanted subjects. Acting on this information, an operation was conducted at the Willard Street Apartments in Wataga, resulting in four individuals being taken into custody on warrants totaling nearly $3 million. Theresa Cantu, of Galesburg was arrested […]
wcsjnews.com
Gardner Man Sentenced To Prison For Robbing Odell Gas Station
A Grundy County man was sentenced in a Livingston County case on August 22nd. Justin Happel pled guilty to two counts of Armed Robbery, both class X felonies and was sentenced to 17 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He must serve 85 percent of the sentence. The Livingston...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Six injured in two-vehicle crash near hospital
PEORIA, Ill. – At least six people may be injured as the result of one of two accidents near UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Police say the main accident at Randolph and Hamilton near UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center around 2:40 P.M. involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg man suspected of stealing hand guns, ammo, laptops from cars and garages
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in Knox County jail after allegedly committing multiple local burglaries, including a theft of guns. At 7:57 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 800 block of North West Street, where the victim advised that at some point since 7:30 p.m. the previous evening, a subject entered his garage and stole several handguns from an unlocked gun safe. It appeared entry had been gained through a window. Four handguns were reported missing, while other weapons were left behind.
hoiabc.com
Normal Police investigating burglary to school
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police need the public’s help as they investigate a burglary to a Catholic school. The department says that on August 16, two men allegedly damaged a window and made entry into Epiphany Catholic School. Several small items were stolen inside the school. A...
Person killed in Blackberry Township crash ID'd: Kane County Sheriff's Office
Police said one of the vehicles crossed the center line and hit the other, resulting in that person's death.
Central Illinois Proud
No suspect yet in overnight weekend shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning involving a juvenile male victim and an unknown suspect. Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Wright Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday to respond to a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival, they found a juvenile male who had been shot.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries roundup: Mowers, car, cash, collectables stolen from garages, cars
GALESBURG — Here are the recent burglaries reported in Galesburg. A 40” x 24” steel mesh cart valued at $150 was reported stolen from outside Mary Allen West Tower at 4:16 p.m. Thursday. The theft reportedly occurred between 3-3p.m. A Cub Cadet riding lawn mower valued at...
hoiabc.com
Woman, man arrested after domestic dispute allegedly turns into stabbing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An domestic dispute between a man and woman led to both of them being arrested - after the man was allegedly stabbed. Police spokesperson Semone Roth say officers observed Demetrice Beach, 30, and Quanda Clark, 45, standing outside a residence in the 1700 block of West Aire. Both were involved in a fight with each other before officers arrived, Roth said.
1470 WMBD
Police: Man shot, killed in alley
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide, uncovered late Saturday night near downtown. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Spring and Madison, where they found a male victim with critical injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
wcsjnews.com
Peoria Man Accused of Dealing Meth in Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Trident Drug Task Force, Streator Police Department, and Illinois State Police arrested a man accused of dealing large amounts of meth. Dangelo Williams, 25, of Peoria was charged with the Unlawful Delivery and Possession of Meth between 100 and...
hoiabc.com
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Canton
CANTON (25 News Now) - Police in Canton believe there is no threat to the public after a shooting claimed the life of a man Monday afternoon. Police say it happened in the area of 7th and Ash around 1:30 PM Monday. That is where they found a man dead...
Boy injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a juvenile has been injured in a shooting on Oakley Avenue Monday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Oakley, and the boy is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening wounds. Oakley is currently closed to traffic as officers investigate the […]
Central Illinois Proud
4 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people have been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash near Randolph Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard Tuesday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Strum, the crash involved seven people total. Two were stuck in one of the vehicles that ended up on its side.
starvedrock.media
Alleged Drunken Driver Plows Into Ottawa High School
Classes weren't impacted at Ottawa High School after a car took a chunk out of the building. Police and paramedics were called to the high school just before 6:30 Sunday evening about a car crashing into school on East Main Street. The Chevy Volt went partially into an entrance of Ottawa High.
