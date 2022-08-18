Read full article on original website
Related
ankenyfanatic.com
‘Ankeny has lost a true champion of girls’ athletics’: Dickey passes away at 63
Toni Dickey was much more than a coach to the golfers who played for her. Dickey, the longtime coach of the Ankeny girls’ golf team, died on Monday at the age of 63. “Coach Dickey was exactly the coach I needed in high school,” said Abbi (Sunner) Rickelman, a former standout for the Hawkettes. “She knew what we all needed. That was to not just be competitive but more importantly to learn to be a team, laugh a lot, make memories galore, and genuinely enjoy the game and each other!”
ankenyfanatic.com
Despite heavy losses to graduation, Jaguars seek 3rd straight trip to state
This could be a rebuilding season for the Ankeny Centennial boys’ cross country team. The Jaguars placed 14th in last year’s Class 4A state meet with 307 points. It was their second straight state-meet appearance, but four of the top seven runners from that squad graduated, including Tyler Schermerhorn.
ankenyfanatic.com
Q & A with former Ankeny youth soccer coach Candice Fabry
One of my favorite guests ever on the Ankeny Fanatic weekly podcast was Candice Fabry, who appeared on Episode 24 in November of 2018 to discuss the #MeTooMovement. Here is a link to that podcast:. Candice, who lived in Ankeny at the time, was previously the general manager and coach...
Comments / 0