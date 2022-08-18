Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hidden in statues, nearly 70 pounds of meth and fentanyl found by Nebraska State Patrol
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after finding 59 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl last week at an Interstate 80 rest area. At about 3 p.m. Thursday, a trooper contacted the occupants of a Volkswagen Passat at the I-80 rest area at...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Nebraska using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia first quarter traffic deaths up 71%
(The Center Square) – Traffic-related fatalities in Virginia rose significantly in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2021, according to numbers released by the National Highway Traffic Administration at the U.S. Department of Transportation. During the first three months of the year, there...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in North Dakota using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Do not pass school buses, Arizona and Graham County officials warn motorists
(The Center Square) – Arizona motorists are risking the safety of children and a $250 fine around 13,000 times every school year. State and local officials are reminding Arizonans to watch closely for school buses that are loading and unloading children now that school is back in session. Public...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Noxious weed threatens Washington horses
(The Center Square) — A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Military recruitment in Nebraska, U.S. is falling short of goals
OMAHA -- Pvt. Jayden Day donned the patch of his new Nebraska Army National Guard unit Friday, one of 11 freshly minted soldiers to take part in a ceremony signifying he is officially part of the Guard. Encouraged by his girlfriend’s father as well his aunt and uncle — all...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Snapchat to pay millions after settlement in Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy lawsuit
(The Center Square) – Another social media company has settled out of court after allegations it violated Illinois’ strict biometric laws. The parent company that owns Snapchat agreed to pay $35 million but denied any wrongdoing. At the heart of the issue is Snapchat’s photo filter feature. Each...
KPVI Newschannel 6
GOP hopes stoked in Oregon even as party hits West Coast low point
A new election forecast says there’s wobble in Democrats’ 40-year hold on the Oregon governor’s office, even as Republicans hit a historic low point along the West Coast. The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 18, moved the Nov. 8 race for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
NIH grants $4M to North Carolina to diversify diabetes researchers
(The Center Square) — The National Institutes of Health awarded $4 million to a North Carolina consortium to promote underrepresented groups and diversify the research workforce investigating diabetes and obesity. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, part of NIH, provided the grant for a collaboration...
KPVI Newschannel 6
WATCH NOW: Gov. candidate Michels, Rep. Steil tour Kenosha, attend discussion on 2020 unrest
Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Rep. Bryan Steil toured portions of Kenosha that were damaged during the historic Aug. 2020 unrest and then attended a roundtable discussion on the matter Tuesday morning. Michels and Steil, R-Janesville, were joined by Eric Toney, the Republican candidate for attorney general, and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S. visits Wyoming
Recently, the Wyoming National Guard hosted two Dignitaries from our partnering country of Tunisia, which is part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Hanène Tajouri Bessassi, the Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S., and Senior Colonel Mohamed Ben Salah, Tunisian Military Attaché, visited Wyoming. During their time...
KPVI Newschannel 6
South Dakota panel approves increase in mileage costs for state employees
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Rules Review Committee on Tuesday approved an increase in travel expenses for state employees on official state business. The change increases reimbursement from 42 cents to 51 cents per mile for employees who drive their private vehicles outside of the city where they work.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Initiative to limit interest rates on debt from healthcare services certified for Arizona ballot
Arizonans will decide on a ballot initiative designed to limit interest rates on debt from health-care services. The proposal is the first initiative certified for the ballot in Arizona for November, and the first of three initiatives with signatures under review to be certified. There are also eight legislative referrals on the ballot in Arizona.
KPVI Newschannel 6
In wake of storms in East Texas, officials warn against scammers
Severe weather inundated East and Northeast Texas on Monday, bringing nearly 13 inches of rainfall and flash flooding to the area and causing thousands to lose power. As a result of Monday’s storms, many East Texans are left with flooded property, damaged roofs and more. This invites storm chasers...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Osborn, Russ, David advance from runoffs in state secondary office races
OKLAHOMA CITY — Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn defeated Republican challenger Rep. Sean Roberts in the primary runoff Tuesday. Osborn had about 53% of the vote in nearly complete results from the State Election Board late Tuesday. Osborn, a former small-business owner and past member of the Oklahoma House, is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arizona Republican lawmaker candidate wants to raise teacher pay by $10,000 per year
(The Center Square) – A Republican state representative candidate wants to increase Arizona's teacher pay. Matt Gress, who is running in District 4, recently announced his "Pay Teachers First Plan." The plan would provide every Arizona public school teacher with a $10,000 raise. It would do so by providing "100 percent of the new state dollars going directly to the teachers, rather than bureaucracy, and significantly boosting starting teacher pay," according to his campaign's website.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Little Calls for Special Session of the Idaho Legislature
Governor Brad Little and legislative leaders announced on Tuesday a special legislative session will be held September 1, to use the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indictments could be coming for North Carolina's Stein over campaign ad that ran afoul of 1931 law
(The Center Square) — A grand jury in Wake County on Monday signed off on a "presentment" for indictments against North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an allegedly false and derogatory campaign ad against his 2020 opponent. The Wake County grand jury asked prosecutors to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
BESE puts off vote on high school overhaul in face of heavy criticism
BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid heavy opposition from local superintendents, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday voted to delay action on a plan to toughen how high schools are rated until at least October. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others have said for months that major changes are needed...
