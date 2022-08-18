ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTBS

Louisiana child well-being rated second-worst in US, report says

LOUISIANA - A new report from The Annie E. Casey Foundation ranked Louisiana as the second-worst state in the country for child well-being in 2022. The AECF believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the well-being and mental health of children across the country, and Louisiana is no different. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

BESE puts off vote on high school overhaul in face of heavy criticism

BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid heavy opposition from local superintendents, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday voted to delay action on a plan to toughen how high schools are rated until at least October. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others have said for months that major changes are needed...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Judge: Teen inmates won't go to adult prison before Sept. 15

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Around two dozen juvenile inmates at a troubled Louisiana detention center won’t be moved to the notorious state penitentiary at Angola until at least the middle of next month, as a legal battle over their transfer plays out, officials said Tuesday. The juveniles are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

Ask the Trooper: Brake Safety Week

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about Brake Safety Week. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Family attorneys, ACLU file lawsuit to halt transfer of youths to Angola

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit to block the transfer of incarcerated juveniles at the Bridge City Center for Youth to an adult facility, Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. (Photo by Greg LaRose/Illuminator) Attorneys for youth incarcerated in Jefferson Parish and the American Civil Liberties Union have filed a lawsuit...
ANGOLA, LA

