After experiencing some ups and downs and shutting down in 2019, MoviePass is making a return in 2022. As promised, it will work differently this time to reflect the times. MoviePass will be relaunching in the form of an app—but it's by invite-only, so you'll have to hurry up and join the waitlist as soon as it opens. This article will tell you where and how to join. Let's get started.

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO