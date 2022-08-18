ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Mike Ekeler details which freshmen that could make an impact on special teams

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32a5Q8_0hM1TybZ00

Tennessee practiced for the fourteenth time during fall training camp Wednesday at Haslam Field ahead of the 2022 season.

Following the Vols’ fourteenth practice during fall training camp, outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler met with media.

Ekeler discussed which freshmen that could make an impact on special teams in 2022 for Tennessee.

“You got Elijah Herring, you got Kalib Perry, you got Dylan Sampson who is tearing it up, doing a great job,” Ekeler said. “Squirrel White is doing a nice job. Jourdan Thomas and Chas Nimrod. I’m leaving out a bunch, trust me.

“Then you got Dee Williams, not a freshman, but just got here. He’s electric. There’s a ton of guys. We got a chance to be special.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Vols
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
188K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy