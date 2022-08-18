Mike Ekeler details which freshmen that could make an impact on special teams

Tennessee practiced for the fourteenth time during fall training camp Wednesday at Haslam Field ahead of the 2022 season.

Following the Vols’ fourteenth practice during fall training camp, outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler met with media.

Ekeler discussed which freshmen that could make an impact on special teams in 2022 for Tennessee.

“You got Elijah Herring, you got Kalib Perry, you got Dylan Sampson who is tearing it up, doing a great job,” Ekeler said. “Squirrel White is doing a nice job. Jourdan Thomas and Chas Nimrod. I’m leaving out a bunch, trust me.

“Then you got Dee Williams, not a freshman, but just got here. He’s electric. There’s a ton of guys. We got a chance to be special.”