ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds Reflects on 10-Year Marriage With ‘Best Friend’ Blake Lively: I’m ‘Unbelievably Lucky’

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xyYJ_0hM1T2w200
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Major milestone! Ryan Reynolds reflected on celebrating 10 years of marriage with Blake Lively.

While discussing the new docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, with Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner, Rob McElhenney, Ryan, 45, praised Blake, 34, for supporting him when he chose to buy the Welsh team.

The Proposal actor admitted that balancing the ups and downs of owning a league with his acting career and family can be difficult, though credited Blake for making the process easier.

“I’m paired up with my best friend,” he said. “When that happens, you recognize how unbelievably lucky you are.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6dD1_0hM1T2w200
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

He also explained how the Gossip Girl alum came to terms with the idea after watching the team’s star-studded match at Wembley Stadium.

“We were lying in bed after the Wembley match, and it wasn’t even a particularly riveting match — we lost one-nil — it wasn’t the outcome we wanted,” the Deadpool actor told Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve got [David] Beckham, Will [Ferrell] is there, it’s just — the atmosphere at Wembley is electric, and you talk to some of these players, and they said their whole lives could go by as a professional athlete, and never enter that stadium, so, it’s massively a revered moment.”

“But after the match, we were lying [there] and she was like, ‘I get it.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean you get it?’” Ryan recalled. “She was like, ‘I’m now as obsessed if not more than you are with this club and this community and this town, and everything it represents and where it can go,’ and so she’s as obsessed as I am.”

He added, “She’s already, like, looking at the schedules throughout the year, wondering which matches she can attend, so, it’s pretty great.”

Ryan and Blake were first romantically linked in October 2011. Less than a year later, the pair secretly tied the knot on September 9, 2012.

In August 2014, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star gushed over her husband during an interview with Vogue, “Everything we do in life, we do together,” she said at the time. “I get to share my life with the person he’s become, and we get to grow from there.”

She later discussed the idea of having kids with him in September 2014. “He’s my best, best friend. What do you do with your best friend? You do nothing. If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would,” the Savages actress told Marie Claire.

Blake later gave birth to their first child, daughter James, in 2014. She and Ryan later went on to welcome daughter Inez in 2016 and daughter Betty in 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
survivornet.com

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrate son Dylan’s 22nd birthday

He’s feeling 22! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas wished their son, Dylan, a happy birthday Monday with touching Instagram tributes. “Happy 22nd Birthday Dylan,” the actress, 52, captioned a slideshow of throwback photos. “Zero to 22!” she went on to write. “You are everything to me and everything is you. The joy you have brought to this world thus far, is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.” As for Douglas, the 77-year-old actor wished their son the “best” year. “Dylan my man!” the Oscar winner wrote alongside a smiling snap from Dylan’s Brown University graduation in May. “Happy 22nd! My...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Marriages#Litter#Wembley Stadium
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage

Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
CINCINNATI, OH
Page Six

Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara

She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is Seen on Rare Public Outing at Target

Casually cool. Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt opted for a simple street style look during a shopping run to Target. The 16-year-old was seen wearing a red sweatshirt, white shorts and black Vans sneakers as she left the large department store with a friend, according to photos obtained by HollywoodLife. Shiloh also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun, and she wore a black face mask while carrying a big bag of items from her shopping trip.
THEATER & DANCE
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy