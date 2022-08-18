Second annual Relief Rover Clinic to 5K Virtual Run raises $13,000 to further inclusion and wellness in the veterinary profession

Read full article on original website
DVM 360
NVA donates $10 million to Ethos Discovery
Funds will support innovation in veterinary medicine to enhance the lives of pets and pet owners. National Veterinary Associates (NVA), an international pet care organization and community of veterinary clinics and pet resorts, has granted a $10 million donation to Ethos Discovery, a nonprofit incubator committed to accelerating veterinary medicine. NVA’s donation will offer a foundation for the organization’s endowment fund and provide continual funding for research projects that transform the future of veterinary care for pets and pet owners.
DVM 360
North Central Veterinary Emergency Center revamps name to Emergency Veterinary Care Centers
Name more in line with emergency animal hospital's variety of services and locations. Emergency Veterinary Care Centers is the new name for 3 Indiana-based veterinary emergency hospitals before known as North Central Veterinary Emergency Center. The company still has the same phone numbers and physical locations in Highland, Westville, and Mishawaka, Indiana.
