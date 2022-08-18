ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Fall army worm management in bermudagrass hayfields

By Anthony Growe, Livestock Agent Extension @ Your Service
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 5 days ago
Fall armyworm that has left just a stalk where grass once was. Photo courtesy of Anthony Growe

The Fall Armyworm is a common pest in hay, especially bermudagrass varieties (Coastal, Tifton 44, Midland 99, etc.) and can decimate a crop if left unchecked.

Last year, the Fall Armyworm made is presence felt much earlier than what we typically see in our area of North Carolina. This pest is one that hay producers and pasture owners usually have on their radar in late August but reports of damage came in during July.

Typically, Fall Armyworm does not over-winter outside of southern Texas and Florida but warm winter weather coupled with frequent tropical storms contributed to an early and more severe Armyworm migration in 2021, with populations even reaching the mountain region. Some experts estimated that last year’s infestation the worst in nearly fifty years.

The question many hay producers are asking, “Will this year be as bad as last year?”. Because of the migratory nature of the Fall Armyworm, it is difficult to predict exactly when they will arrive. With the recent rains and cooler weather, I suspect we will begin to see some populations of Fall Armyworm develop but not in numbers like last year.

Hay producers should still scout their fields every few days to keep an eye out for these hungry caterpillars. Below are some tips for identifying and managing Fall Armyworm in hayfields and pastures.

Fall Armyworm Identification: To determine if a field has an infestation, look for caterpillars with dark heads that are usually marked with a distinct, pale, inverted “Y” on top. Typically, you will find a black stripe down each side of their body and a yellowish-gray stripe down their back. Fall armyworms come in a variety of colors including, green, brown or black which can make identification difficult.

Before managing Fall Armyworms, it’s important to understand this pest’s lifecycle. Fall armyworms are the larvae (or caterpillars) of the Ash-gray moth. Like all butterflies and moths, the Ash-gray moth starts out as a caterpillar before going through metamorphosis. This moth has white wings with light gray spots. Female moths lay eggs at night and lay up to several hundred that hatch within 2 to 4 days.

What hatches from these eggs are what we call Fall Armyworms. Development from egg to fully grown Fall Armyworm requires about 2 to 3 weeks. At this point, armyworms burrow down into the soil and form pupae. In about 10 to 14 days, the moths emerge and the metamorphosis process is complete.

While this article concentrates on pastures, note that Fall Armyworms will attack centipede and bermudagrass lawns as well.

Armyworms feed just about any time, day or night, but are most active early in the morning or late in the evening. These caterpillars will march like an army across your fields eating plant matter along the way. They tend to start from a field edge and work their way across to adjacent farms.

In severe infestations, leaves will be completely eaten with only stems left behind. Scout your fields regularly so that you can implement a control measure in a timely manner. Because they are active in the morning, this is a great time to scout your fields.

Should I spray?

Most research has shown that an average of three medium to large armyworms (about three-quarters of an inch long) per square foot is enough to cause significant damage to your hay crop or pasture and justifies a control measure, such as an insecticide treatment. If your bermudagrass is within a week or two of cutting or at least a foot tall then it’s more economical to harvest the hay a little early.

What can I spray?

If you do choose to apply an insecticide, read the label carefully to ensure it is safe to apply on hay and/or pasture! There are numerous insecticide options available so choosing the right product can be a bit overwhelming. Several pyrethroid insecticides, such as Mustang Maxx and Karate are effective against Fall Armyworm but are restricted use and can only be purchased with a pesticide license.

Other products, such as Dipel and Intrepid Edge are worm-specific insecticides and are not restricted use but may be higher in cost. No matter what product you choose, be sure to abide by all label specifications, calibrate your sprayer and pay attention to grazing or haying restrictions!

Richmond County Daily Journal

