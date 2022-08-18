ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Crown Heights Hatzalah Purchases Second Lot for HQ

With incredible hashgacha protis, the property right next door to Hatzalah of Crown Heights' planned HQ became available, allowing them to double the size and plan even bigger.
BROOKLYN, NY
Camp L’man Achai Takes Epic NYC Trip

Campers from L'man Achai went on a grand trip to New York City visiting the Ohel, 770, Crown Heights, Jewish Heritage Museum, for 2 days of non-stop action-packed fun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Program To Train Chabad Hebrew School Teachers Worldwide

Ckids is offering a Teacher Training Program, led by Chaya Zirkind, which will include tips on classroom management and using CKids curriculum to its fullest potential.
LONG BEACH, NY

