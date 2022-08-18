Ckids is offering a Teacher Training Program, led by Chaya Zirkind, which will include tips on classroom management and using CKids curriculum to its fullest potential. While the hottest days of summer rage on, there’s a group of people whose minds are busy with all things back-to-school. They are unsung heroes of Jewish education all over the world—Chabad Hebrew School directors.

LONG BEACH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO